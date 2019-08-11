NEW ORLEANS — Authorities say a young person was taken to the hospital Friday morning after being shot in New Orleans' Seventh Ward area.

In a Twitter post shared Friday morning, the New Orleans Police Department said the shooting happened around 7:23 a.m. in the 2100 block of North Rocheblave Street. Police say a juvenile boy was shot in the left leg and was taken to a local hospital.

The NOPD did not release any additional details about the shooting at this time.

Editors Note: New Orleans Police originally reported that a juvenile girl was wounded in the shooting. The story has been corrected to show that the victim is a boy.