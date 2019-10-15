NEW ORLEANS — Authorities say a young person was hurt in a shooting Tuesday morning outside George Washington Carver High School in New Orleans

The New Orleans Police confirmed that the "non-fatal" shooting happened in the 3000 block of Higgins Blvd. near the school. The juvenile victim was shot in the hip.

A school spokesperson told the Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate around 10 a.m. that the school was not on lockdown.

George Washington Carver High School is located at 3059 Higgins Blvd. in the Desire area.

More Crime Headlines on WWLTV.com:

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.