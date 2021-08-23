Zulu in mourning after one member killed, another critical after Houston shooting

“Them dudes didn’t deserve that. Them dudes would have given them anything they wanted. I don’t care what the situation was. That ain’t right.”

NEW ORLEANS — Kelvin Harry posted a Facebook video, shortly after a shooting in Houston that left one friend dead and another clinging to life.

In it, he described the shock and horror of the crime.

“I’m all torn up, man,” he said. “It’s cold-blooded man.”

Harry is one of more than a dozen Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club who took a bus trip to Houston over the weekend.

“We were going to a football jersey party,” Harry said. “King Zulu invited us down to come party with him and some of his friends.”

Harry says Everett Briscoe and Dyrin “DJ” Riculfy were smoking cigars after dinner Saturday evening in front of the Houston’s Grotto Restorante in a ritzy area of the city near the Galleria.

That’s when two men approached and tried to rob them.

The men open fired, killing Briscoe and critically injuring Riculfy.

“Them dudes didn’t deserve that,” Harry told WWL-TV. “Them dudes would have given them anything they wanted. I don’t care what the situation was. That ain’t right.”

Riculfy owns a Slidell transportation company. He supplied the bus for the Zulu road trip.

Last April, he teamed up with rapper Master P to give out hand sanitizers and cleaning supplies to senior citizens.

“Buy 200 bikes for Toys for Tots, out of his pocket, man. That’s the type of dude he is," he said.

Harry says Riculfy was shot in the head and is now fighting for his life.

“The swelling went down in his brain," he said. "Man, it’s sad. I wish I could have taken that bullet, man.”

Harry talked about the last conversation he had with Briscoe, a 13-year veteran of the New Orleans Police Department.

“Everett that day was telling stories about his family the whole day,” Harry said. “I’m listening to him talking about his wife and kids, his son.”

“Everett fighting crime in New Orleans 24 hours man to go to Houston and get killed like that man, like that’s senseless,” he added.

Harry says he’s never going back to Houston.

“I know it’s not Houston, it’s the people, just like down here it’s not the city, it’s the people in the city, man," he said. "Senseless man, senseless.”

Harry is now urging the shooters to surrender to police.

Houston Crime Stoppers is offering a $10,000 reward for anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this deadly shooting.