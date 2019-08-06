NEW ORLEANS — Michael Peterson, O.J. Simpson, Jon Benet: All are cases that continue to captivate people across the nation.

This weekend, a convention in town focuses on those crimes and countless others, giving people the chance to meet and speak with the experts who covered them.



With smiles, friends by their side and even matching t-shirts, crime enthusiasts came from near and far for this year's CrimeCon.



"This says 'Stay Sexy and Don't Get Murdered Y'all,'" said Amy Hart from Oklahoma.



"For me personally, both my parents are former FBI agents so in a way it's in my DNA," said Grace Welch from Maryland. "I think my interest though is in wanting to solve mysteries."



The 3-day event is the largest convention of its kind, and features panel discussions, interactive displays, hosts of crime podcasts and other special guests who spoke about their most intriguing cases.

We were able to catch former prosecutor Nancy Grace, who participating in the convention talking about some of the most emotional cases she's covered.



"There actually are a lot of crime victims here," she said. "They want their stories heard and want answers in their cases. It's hard for law enforcement, it's hard for everybody, and this gives everybody a chance to share in those feelings."



The event brings in a lot of people from all over. It's really a fun time for these true fans of crime, but it's also a learning experience.



"I think it's great," said Welch. "I think they want to learn and discuss it all and find people who enjoy this genre."



"We came to support the podcast that we love and documentaries," said Hart. "Also to get information about new crimes and what's new in forensics and technology."



To some, a convention focusing around this topic is different, and attendees agree.



"Just makes you feel a little less weird," said Lisa Griffith chuckling.



However, that's why people say they love it, and what brings them back each year.



"You tell people about what you're listening to and what you're watching and they're like um, okay?" Griffith said. "But all these people kind of get it. They're interested in the same reasons you are and want to know the same stuff you do."

If you're interested in podcasts, Eyewitness News' parent company Tegna, is launching two new ones relating to cold cases and other crimes our stations have covered. More information can be found here.





