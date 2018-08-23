CLEVELAND -- So cute!

The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo is welcoming a newborn Eastern black rhino for the second time this year.

The baby rhino was born on Aug. 20.

It joins mom (Inge), dad (Forrest), aunt (Kibibbi) and a 7-month-old calf (Lulu).

Both mom and the baby rhino are doing well and have been under constant watch by the Zoo's animal care team.

In order to stimulate the mother-calf bond, Inge and the baby will not be visible to the public for a period of time. This is the fifth calf for Inge, who is also the mother to Kibibbi and the grandmother to Lulu.

Alongside the birth, Cleveland Metroparks Zoo is also debuting a new rhino video camera allowing viewers to check-in on the rhino yard at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo 24/7. Guests can tune in to the rhino camera HERE though the new calf and mom will not be in the yard for a few weeks until the calf is strong enough.

This is the seventh eastern black rhino calf born at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, and is an important one for the species. Less than 750 Eastern black rhinos remain in the wild due to poaching and habitat loss.

Guests should stay tuned to Cleveland Metroparks Zoo’s social media pages for updates including how they can help name the calf.

© 2018 WKYC