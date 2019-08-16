A search is underway for a man after his 3-year-old daughter was found sleeping alone inside a boat Friday morning, officials say.

Hood County Sheriff Roger Deeds says the 32-year-old father and his daughter did not return Thursday night after going out on a boat at Lake Granbury.

Around 9 a.m. Friday, a resident heard a phone ringing and noticed a boat that appeared adrift, according to Deeds.

When the resident went out to secure the boat, the little girl was found sleeping inside, officials say.

The resident called police and reported the incident.

Officers say when they arrived, they only found the father’s keys, phone and shoes on the boat.

The 3-year-old told investigators that "Daddy went swimming."

Authorities estimated that occurred sometime between 5 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. Friday, authorities say.

Rescue crews have been searching for the father throughout the day. They are now using boats, a dive team, drones and aircraft to search for him, Deeds said.

Officials say foul play is not suspected in the father’s disappearance.

An aunt of the little girl spoke to WFAA at the sheriff’s office and said that the little girl is doing OK.

