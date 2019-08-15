ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. — Dale Earnhardt Jr., his wife Amy, and their daughter Isla were involved in a plane crash in Elizabethton, Tennessee, but are okay, according to a report by CBS affiliate WJHL.

The Elizabethton Fire Chief Barry Carrier confirmed the family was on the plane that crashed at the Elizabethton Airport this afternoon.

Dale Jr.'s sister Kelley tweeted an update on the crash, saying her brother and his family are safe and were taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

Airport management told WJHL the private plane ran off the end of the runway and caught fire.

The FAA says the aircraft belonged to a company in Mooresville.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

