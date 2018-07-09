Dallas, TX — The Dallas police officer who shot and killed a man when she entered the wrong apartment will soon be charged, according to Dallas police Chief Renee Hall.

An arrest warrant is in the process of being issued as of Friday afternoon.

A five-year veteran, the officer was going home after a more than 12-hour shift when she accidentally exited the elevator a floor above hers and attempted to open the door to the wrong apartment, sources said. As she struggled with the door, 26-year-old Botham Shem Jean opened the the door of his apartment and was shot by the officer, the source said.

The officer was in full uniform when the shooting happened just after 10 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of South Lamar, about a quarter-mile from the Dallas Police Department.

Botham Shem Jean. Photo: Jeff Montgomery, Harding University Photographer

The officer called 911 and authorities responded and took Jean to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. According to Chief Hall, it's unclear what the interaction was between the officer and Jean. At some point she did fire her weapon, ultimately striking Jean.

A blood sample was drawn from the officer to test for alcohol and drugs.

Chief Hall invited the Texas Rangers to conduct their own independent investigation.

DPD says they're conducting a joint investigation with the DA.

Allie Jean, Jean's mother, said she wants transparency from the police officer who shot her son.

"Come clean. Speak the truth. I'm a Christian and I will forgive her, but she could never give me my son back," said Jean's mother.

Jean attended and studied accountancy at Harding University in Arkansas.

According to the university, Botham frequently led worship for chapel and for campus events. In a service this morning, Harding University President Bruce McLarty shared some memories of Botham with students in chapel.

In a Facebook post, Earl, Jean's uncle posted a collage of pictures in remembrance of his nephew.

"How can this nasty world take you away from me...this is the worst day of my life thus far...uncle loves you so much," he wrote.

Jean's sister also took to Facebook posting the following:

"Just last week I was thinking of what to get you for your birthday, now I have to go pick out your casket. You will always be my baby brother. I love you with all of my heart," she wrote.

Friends of Jean's have taken to social media leaving their thoughts, prayers and well wishes for friends and family of the young man.

A vigil has been organized this evening by Mothers Against Police Brutality outside Dallas Police Headquarters at 7 p.m.

