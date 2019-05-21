NEW ORLEANS — Poul Hansen pulled up to a New Orleans East hotel with members of his motorcycle club last week.



It was part of a cross-country tour of the U.S. Hansen and about 15 other Danish veterans were taking.



But now, the visitor from Denmark is the subject of a homicide investigation.

“One morning, he just didn't show up, so they tried to figure out what happened,” said Mads Pramming, attorney for the Hansen family.



It's a story that is making headlines in Hansen's home country after he was identified Tuesday.



The NOPD has not released many details about the killing. But Pramming said part of why it took almost three days to identify him was because he had no wallet.

“Obviously, we don't know what happened, but it sounds like he might have been robbed then shot. That's what it looks like,” Pramming said.



It seems like the last time anyone saw Hansen alive was sometime last Friday night at a Super 8 motel on Chef Menteur Highway near I-10. His body was found about 6 a.m. Saturday in the 4200 block of America Street, a short walk from the motel. That's a short walk from the super 8 motel.

The Orleans Parish Coroner confirmed he was shot.



Pramming said Hansen had served in the Royal Danish Army and Royal Danish Air Force before he retired a few years ago.



Now, his wife and two teenage children have a sad task ahead.



“Next steps, of course, are getting him back home and have a funeral. That's the main concern for the family now, to get him back,” Pramming said.



They have one hope.



“Hopefully an arrest will be made in this case,” Pramming said.