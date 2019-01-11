NEW ORLEANS — Get ready to fall back, folks: Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend.

Make sure to turn your clocks back one hour before yo go to bed on Saturday night. This means an extra hours of sleep, but it gets dark earlier.

Seven in 10 Americans prefer not to switch back and forth to mark daylight saving time, a new poll shows. But there's no agreement on which time clocks ought to follow.

According to the new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, 4 in 10 Americans would like to see their clocks stay on standard time year-round, while about 3 in 10 prefer to stay on daylight saving time. About another 3 in 10 prefer what is the status quo in most of the United States, switching back and forth between daylight saving time in the summer and standard time in the winter.

RELATED: Poll: Most Americans dislike twice-a-year time flops

RELATED: Science Says: How daylight saving time affects health

At least seven state legislatures have backed asking Congress to allow year-round daylight saving time in the past few years — and about 60% of California voters supported a ballot proposition last year calling for such a move.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.