Multiple homes remain evacuated Monday -- hours after a deadly house explosion rocked an East Cleveland in the 1000 block of East 125th Street on Sunday afternoon.

A woman is dead and a man suffered severe burns, according to officials.

Multiple depts. responding to house explosions on E. 125th in E. Cle. Viewer video from Kevin Davis @wkyc pic.twitter.com/lvKroVg6Wo — Megan Gallagher (@MegtheNewsie) June 10, 2018

About half a dozen homes are still evacuated. @wkyc pic.twitter.com/dGThRECVPA — Jasmine Monroe (@MONROEWKYC) June 11, 2018

The explosion's fire traveled to four neighboring homes, including an apartment.

Officials stated that 5-8 additional homes were evacuated as a precaution.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene.

Senior Communication Specialist, Neil Durbin from Dominion Energy released this statement:

Dominion Energy Ohio crews responded to a reported home explosion at 1073 East 125th Street, East Cleveland. Dominion Energy Ohio tested the mainline on East 125th Street, and the service line, which connects our mainline to the house at 1073 E. 125th Street. and those lines checked out OK. Dominion Energy Ohio leak detection crews checked main lines and service lines in the surrounding neighborhood and, again, found no leaks. Thus, we have eliminated any Dominion Energy Ohio facilities (mains and service lines) as a potential factor in the explosion. Dominion Energy Ohio investigators worked with firefighters at the scene this afternoon and evening, proving technical assistance to try to determine a cause. Investigators are now focusing their attention on the inside of the house. Fire department investigators will make the final determination of cause. The house at 1073 East 125th Street is an active Dominion Energy Ohio account. However, the house was vacant at the time of the incident.

*A previous version of this story stated that three people were injured, that was incorrect. The story has been updated with the accurate information.

PHOTOS | East Cleveland home explosion PHOTO: Craig Roberson, WKYC 01 / 14 PHOTO: Craig Roberson, WKYC 01 / 14

Tweets by ClevelandFire

© 2018 WKYC