CUT OFF, La. — The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating after the death of a bull in the Cut Off area last month.

Deputies responded to an area off LA Highway 3235 near West 54th Street on Dec. 27, 2018 in reference to a bull found dead by its owner. The bull was found in a pasture outside the South Lafourche Levee system.

It was found to have suffered a wound near its ribs. The sheriff’s office says, the cause of the wound is not known at this time. The owner reportedly heard several gunshots in the area on Dec. 24, 2018 but no projectile was recovered from the animal.

The bull was valued at several thousand dollars, the sheriff’s office notes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers Bayou Region at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Those with information leading to an arrest of the person or persons responsible could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.