NEW ORLEANS — A 14-year-old girl last seen in New Orleans' Desire Neighborhood is missing, Police say.

Diamond Jones, the missing girl, is described as around 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds.

Jones was last seen around 8 p.m. near the 3300 block of Pleasure Street, wearing a blue denim jacket, a red and blue crop top shirt and red shoes.

If you have information related to the whereabouts of Diamond Jones then contact the NOPD's Fifth District detectives at 504.658.6050, or call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111.