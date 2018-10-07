Ish. It’s more like a large hill. Driskill Mountain, which is also known as Mount Driskill, is in Bienville Parish, just southeast of Bryceland.

Driskill Mountain is a proud 535 feet tall, and it’s the highest point in Louisiana. Yes, you can climb to the top. Only – it’s more of a gentle walk. The trail leading to the top of Louisiana’s highest peak is a little less than 2 miles long. Once you've reached the top, and you'll probably question if you're actually there, there’s a mound of rocks to indicate you’ve reached the highest point. There’s also a clearing so you can see the other hills in the distance.

It all starts in the Mount Zion Presbyterian Church parking lot. You’ll have to park there, then make your way to the trail.

Believe it or not, Bienville Parish is the only part of Louisiana where you’ll find elevations over 500 feet.

The mountain is named after James Christopher Driskill. He moved to Louisiana with his wife and nine children in 1859, and they purchased the land where Driskill Mountain is located. Now, though the land is privately owned, you can walk to experience Louisiana's highest elevation for yourself.

Once you've reached the top, be sure to look for the ammo box which houses a guest book for you to sign.

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved