MOODY — A dog at the center of a viral Facebook post will be returned to his original owner.

The dog was found living with a new owner in Moody just two days after his original owner made a plea to get the dog back, saying he was given up for adoption without her permission.

Navy Corpsman Tara Holden shared the Facebook post on Sunday, saying her brother put her yellow lab, Diesel, up for adoption. Holden said she got the dog in Pensacola, FL where she was stationed. She said she was transferred to Jacksonville, NC and asked her brother to watch the dog while she completed her medical training. That post was then shared nearly 50-thousand times.

According to Holden, her brother later gave the dog away to the Temple Animal Shelter, which then adopted the dog out to a man in Moody.

The new owner, Don Bordelon, is a disabled U.S. Marine veteran.

Bordelon gave Diesel back Wednesday night to family friend of Holden's from Houston. Diesel will stay there until Holden completes her medical training.

Temple spokeswoman Shannon Gowan said they received several calls about the dog but not from Holden. Gowan said in situations like this, the city can't do anything because of a contract people surrendering animals must sign after the animal has been in their care for a year.

"Our role is sort of complete already," said Gowan. "You know when an owner surrender dog comes into our shelter we go and try and get it adopted as fast as we possibly can. We want that dog to be in a caring and loving environment."

