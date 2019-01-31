BATON ROUGE, La. — The Diocese of Baton Rouge released the names of 37 clergy who have credible accusations of sexual abuse of a minors or vulnerable adults
Bishop Michael Duca released the names at a press conference Thursday at the Catholic Life Center in Baton Rouge. According to Duca, the list is based on the review of all 1,033 clergy files on the Diocese of Baton Rouge from its formation in 1961 to the present.
"As I said in my Sunday letter, the fact that this wound will not heal tells us that we must continue to bring everything into the light. This is not easy. I have listened to some victims share their stories, and there are no words to express the depth of sadness and shame that was experienced in our Church and is part of OUR diocesan history. It is hard to lay this list out for all to see, but real renewal and healing cannot take place until we acknowledge the truth of our past," Bishop Duca said in part.
If you or someone you know has been abused by clergy you are encouraged to call the Victim Assistance Coordinator of the Diocese of Baton Rouge, Mrs. Amy Cordon, by calling the telephone hotline at (225) 242-0250.
The list is below:
Name: John Berube Affiliation: Missionaries of Our Lady of La Salette (M.S.)
Year of Ordination: 1953
Pastoral Assignment: St. Theresa of Avila, Gonzales, LA
Number of Allegations: More than One
Assignment at time of abuse: St. Theresa of Avila, Gonzales, LA
Date of Abuse: 1965
Date Reports Received: 1965
Action Taken: Priestly service in Diocese of Baton Rouge was terminated in 1965. The La Salette Order was notified of the allegation and he was transferred to the supervision of the La Sallette Superior.
Present State: Deceased (2005)
Name: Clarence Joseph Biggers
Affiliation: Marist Fathers (S.M.)
Year of Ordination: 1950 Pastoral Assignment: St. Joseph, Paulina, LA
Number of Allegations: More than One
Assignment at time of abuse: St. Joseph, Paulina, LA
Dates of Abuse: Between 1964 – 1967
Date Reports Received: 9/14/2000
Action Taken: Left Diocese of Baton Rouge in 1967 under the direction of the Marist Order. Marist Order notified of allegations in 2000.
Present State: Deceased (2009)
Name: Daniel Patrick Brady
Affiliation: Dominican Order (O.P.)
Year of Ordination: 1948
Pastoral Assignment: Holy Ghost, Hammond, LA
Number of Allegations: One
Assignment at time of abuse: Holy Ghost, Hammond, LA
Date of Abuse: Between 1961 – 1963
Date Report Received: 2/11/1994
Action Taken: Left Diocese of Baton Rouge in 1964. Victim was referred to Dominican Superior in 1994.
Present State: Deceased (1999)
Name: Carmelo Ignatius Camenzuli
Affiliation: Extern Diocesan Priest for the Archdiocese of Arequipa, Peru
Year of Ordination: 1966 for Archdiocese of Arequipa, Peru
Pastoral Assignments: St. Joseph Cathedral, Baton Rouge, LA
St. Mark, Gonzales, LA
Number of Allegations: One
Assignment at time of abuse: St. Joseph Cathedral, Baton Rouge, LA
Date of Abuse: Early 1980s
Date Report Received: 5/18/2000
Action Taken: Left Diocese of Baton Rouge in 1985.
Present State: Deceased (1998)
Name: David William Chaloux
Affiliation: Diocese of Baton Rouge
Year of Ordination: 1972
Pastoral Assignments: Chaplain at East Baton Rouge Parish Prison
St. Aloysius, Baton Rouge, LA
Chaplain at LA State Penitentiary, Angola, LA
Ascension of Our Lord, Donaldsonville, LA
Sacred Heart of Jesus, Baton Rouge, LA (In Residence)
St. Pius X, Baton Rouge, LA
Our Lady of the Holy Rosary, St. Amant, LA
St. John the Evangelist, Plaquemine, LA
St. Joan of Arc, Bayou Pigeon, LA
St. John the Baptist, Brusly, LA
Number of Allegations: One
Assignment at time of abuse: St. Aloysius, Baton Rouge, LA
Date of Abuse: Mid -1970s
Date Report Received: 9/5/2018
Action Taken: Laicized in 1986.
Present State: Deceased (1990)
Name: David Joseph Clark
Affiliation: Claretian Missionaries (C.M.F.)
Year of Ordination: 1954
Pastoral Assignments: Queen of Los Angeles, Los Angeles, CA
Sacred Heart of Jesus, Prescott, AZ
All Saints, Ft. Worth, TX
Immaculate Conception, Yuma, AZ
Our Lady of Prompt Succor, Alexandria, LA
St. Joseph, Monroe, LA
St. Anthony, Cottonport, LA
St. Joseph, Marksville, LA
St. Thomas More, Baton Rouge, LA
Number of Allegations: One
Assignment at time of abuse: St. Thomas More, Baton Rouge, LA
Date of Abuse: Between 1964-1965
Date Report Received: 12/15/2018
Action Taken: Reassigned by the Claretian Order and left the Diocese of Baton Rouge in 1965.
Present State: Deceased (2000s)
Name: James Preston Clement
Affiliation: Diocese of Baton Rouge
Year of Ordination: 1945
Pastoral Assignments: St. John the Baptist, Edgard, LA
St. Francis de Sales, Houma, LA
St. Joseph, Grosse Tete, LA
Our Lady of the Holy Rosary, St. Amant, LA
St. Patrick, Baton Rouge, LA
Number of Allegations: More than One
Assignment at time of abuse: Our Lady of the Holy Rosary, St. Amant, LA Dates of Abuse: 1960s
Dates Reports Received: 10/25/2005, 8/22/2018
Action Taken: Retired from priesthood in 1988.
Present State: Deceased (2001)
Name: John Coyne
Affiliation: Josephite Fathers (S.S.J.)
Year of Ordination: 1941
Pastoral Assignment: St. Augustine, New Roads, LA
Number of Allegations: One
Assignment at time of abuse: St. Augustine, New Roads, LA
Dates of Abuse: Between 1968 – 1972
Date Report Received: 12/1/2002
Action Taken: Left Diocese of Baton Rouge in 1977.
Present State: Deceased (1981)
Name: Daniel Michael Drinan
Affiliation: Claretian Missionaries (C.M.F.)
Year of Ordination: 1977
Pastoral Assignment: Christ the King, Baton Rouge, LA
Number of Allegations: One
Assignment at time of abuse: Christ the King, Baton Rouge, LA
Date of Abuse: Late 1970s
Date Report Received: 3/5/2003
Action Taken: Left Diocese of Baton Rouge in 1979. Removed from ministry by Claretian Order in 2006.
Present State: Removed from priestly ministry
Name: Bryan James Fontenot
Affiliation: Dominican Order (O.P.)
Year of Ordination: 1981
Pastoral Assignments: St. Joseph, Ponchatoula, LA Holy Ghost, Hammond, LA Number of Allegations: More than One
Assignment at time of abuse: St. Joseph, Ponchatoula, LA
Date of Abuse: 1983
Date Report Received: 4/26/1984
Action Taken: Removed from Diocese of Baton Rouge and transferred to the supervision of the Dominican Superior in 1984.
Present State: Removed from priestly ministry
Name: James Funnel
Affiliation: None
Year of Ordination: Not Applicable (Seminarian)
Pastoral Assignment: Student at Notre Dame Seminary, New Orleans, LA Number of Allegations: More than One
Assignment at time of abuse: Youth Minister at St. Isidore the Farmer, Baker, LA
Dates of Abuse: Mid-to-Late 1970s
Dates Reports Received: 1/10/2012, 12/31/2013 and 4/6/2016
Action Taken: Took leave of absence from Notre Dame Seminary in 1979 and did not return.
Present State: Did not enter into priestly ministry
Name: George David Gensler
Affiliation: Diocese of Baton Rouge
Year of Ordination: 1970 for the Diocese of Lafayette Incardinated into the Diocese of Baton Rouge in 1978
Pastoral Assignments: Our Lady of Mercy, Baton Rouge, LA (In Residence) Spiritual Director - St. Joseph Cathedral Preparatory Diocesan Seminary, Baton Rouge, LA St. Anthony of Padua, Darrow, LA
Number of Allegations: More than One
Assignment at time of abuse: St. Anthony of Padua, Darrow, LA Dates of Abuse: Late-1970s Dates Reports Received: 2/6/1994 and 10/26/2018
Action Taken: Placed on administrative leave and permanently removed from ministry in 1994.
Present State: Deceased (2016)
Name: Antonio Gonzales
Affiliation: Oblates of Mary Immaculate (O.M.I.)
Year of Ordination: 1957
Pastoral Assignment: St. Margaret Queen of Scotland, Albany, LA
Number of Allegations: One
Assignment at time of abuse: St. Margaret Queen of Scotland, Albany, LA Dates of Abuse: 1970s Date Report Received: 6/2002
Action Taken: Laicized in 1987.
Present State: Deceased (2016)
Name: Bryan Keith Gray
Affiliation: Diocese of Baton Rouge
Year of Ordination: 1979
Pastoral Assignments: St. Charles Borromeo, Baton Rouge, LA
St. Patrick, Baton Rouge, LA 5
St. Margaret Queen of Scotland, Albany, LA
Catholic University of America, Washington, D.C. (Student)
St. Aloysius, Baton Rouge, LA
Number of Allegations: One
Assignment at time of abuse: St. Charles Borromeo, Baton Rouge, LA
Date of Abuse: Late 1970s - 1980s
Date Report Received: 3/10/1992
Action Taken: Placed on permanent leave and priestly faculties removed in 1992.
Present State: Removed from priestly ministry
Name: Rodrigue Alphonse Hemond
Affiliation: Missionaries of Our Lady of La Salette (M.S.) Incardinated into the Archdiocese Galveston-Houston in 1978
Year of Ordination: 1949
Pastoral Assignment: West Warwick, Rhode Island Hearst, Ontario, Canada Cochrane, Ontario Foleyet, Ontario St. Joseph Cathedral, Baton Rouge, LA St. Thomas More, Baton Rouge, LA
Our Lady of Mercy, Baton Rouge, LA
Immaculate Conception, Scotlandville, LA
St. Pius X, Baton Rouge, LA
St. Charles Borromeo, Baton Rouge, LA
Immaculate Heart of Mary, Maringouin, LA
Number of Allegations: More than One
Assignment at time of abuse: St. Thomas More, Baton Rouge, LA
Dates of Abuse: 1960s-1970s
Dates Reports Received: 12/11/1992, 5/15/2002 and 6/2002
Action Taken: Left Diocese of Baton Rouge in 1968. Victims referred to La Salette Order.
Present State: Deceased (1990)
Name: Gerard Joseph Howell
Affiliation: Extern Diocesan Priest for the Archdiocese of New Orleans
Year of Ordination: 1964 for Archdiocese of New Orleans
Pastoral Assignments: St. Pius X, Baton Rouge, LA
Chapter Director - St. Francis de Sales Deaf Center, Baton Rouge, LA
St. Francis de Sales, Baton Rouge, LA
Number of Allegations: One
Assignment at time of abuse: St. Francis de Sales Deaf Center, Baton Rouge, LA
Date of Abuse: Late-1970s
Date Report Received: 3/14/2001
Action Taken: Left Diocese of Baton Rouge in 1981 to return to Archdiocese of New Orleans. Removed from active ministry by Archdiocese of New Orleans in 1992.
Present State: Removed from priestly ministry
Name: Myles Joseph Kearney
Affiliation: Diocese of Baton Rouge
Year of Ordination: 1971
Pastoral Assignments: Ascension of Our Lord, Donaldsonville, LA
St. Theresa of Avila, Gonzales, LA
Sacred Heart of Jesus, Baton Rouge, LA
Our Lady of Prompt Succor, White Castle, LA
St. Mark, Gonzales, LA
St. Francis de Sales, Baton Rouge, LA
Director of Deaf Apostolate, Baton Rouge, LA
St. Joseph, Grosse Tete, LA
St. John the Evangelist, Prairieville, LA
St. Joseph Cathedral, Baton Rouge, LA (In Residence)
Chaplain at Woman's Hospital, Baton Rouge, LA
Chaplain at Columbia Medical Center, Baton Rouge, LA
Immaculate Conception, Scotlandville, LA
St. Jude the Apostle the Apostle, Baton Rouge, LA
Most Blessed Sacrament, Baton Rouge, LA
St. Anne, Sorrento, LA St. Patrick, Baton Rouge, LA
Number of Allegations: One
Assignment at time of abuse: St. John the Evangelist, Prairieville, LA
Date of Abuse: Late-1980s
Date Report Received: 4/15/2002
Action Taken: Priestly faculties removed in 2002.
Present State: Removed from priestly ministry
Name: Clyde Bernard Landry
Affiliation: Diocese of Baton Rouge
Year of Ordination: 1973
Pastoral Assignments: Holy Family, Port Allen, LA
St. George, Baton Rouge, LA
St. Aloysius, Baton Rouge, LA
Our Lady of the Holy Rosary, St. Amant, LA
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel, St. Francisville, LA
St. Theresa, Gonzales, LA
St. Joseph Cathedral, Baton Rouge, LA
Number of Allegations: More than One
Assignments at times of abuse: Holy Family, Port Allen, LA; St. George, Baton Rouge, LA; St Aloysius, Baton Rouge, LA; Our Lady of Mount Carmel, St. Francisville, LA
Dates of Abuse: Between 1970s-1980s
Dates Report Received: 6/30/1988, 2002 and 2004
Action Taken: Resigned from Pastorate 1988 and placed on leave. Left Diocese of Baton Rouge in 1990 to work for the Servants of the 7 Paraclete in Jemez Springs, New Mexico. Formal leave granted and priestly faculties removed in 1999.
Present State: Deceased (2003)
Name: Daniel Paul Lemoine
Affiliation: Diocese of Baton Rouge
Year of Ordination: 1979
Pastoral Assignments: Seminarian Summer Internship at St. Philomena, Labadieville, LA
Deacon Internship at St. Joseph the Worker, Pierre Part, LA
St. Jean Vianney, Baton Rouge, LA
Holy Family, Port Allen, LA (In Residence)
Our Lady of Prompt Succor, White Castle, LA
Sacred Heart of Jesus, Baton Rouge, LA
Immaculate Conception, Denham Springs, LA
St. Joseph the Worker, Pierre Part, LA
Our Lady of Mercy, Baton Rouge, LA (In Residence)
Chaplain at Baton Rouge General Hospital, Baton Rouge, LA
Chaplain at Earl K. Long Hospital, Baton Rouge, LA
Chaplain at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, Baton Rouge, LA Number of Allegations: More than One
Assignments at time of abuse: Our Lady of Mercy, Baton Rouge, LA; St. Joseph the Worker, Pierre Part, LA; St. Philomena, Labadieville, LA
Dates of Abuse: Between Late-1970s – Early-1980s
Dates Reports Received: 10/1994, 4/1999 and 4/2007
Action Taken: Placed on administrative leave in 1994. Priestly faculties removed in 1999.
Present State: Removed from priestly ministry
Name: Nicholas Joseph Martrain
Affiliation: Diocese of Baton Rouge
Year of Ordination: 1965
Pastoral Assignments: St. Isidore the Farmer, Baker, LA
Ascension of Our Lord, Donaldsonville, LA
St. Pius X, Baton Rouge, LA
St. Thomas More, Baton Rouge, LA
St. Patrick, Baton Rouge, LA
Number of Allegations: One
Assignment at time of abuse: Ascension of Our Lord, Donaldsonville, LA
Date of Abuse: Prior to 1980
Date Report Received: 5/2/2002
Action Taken: Left active ministry in 1982. Married and priestly faculties removed in 1983. Laicized in 1990.
Present State: Removed from priestly ministry
Name: Salvador Nickie (Butch) Moran
Affiliation: Diocese of Baton Rouge
Year of Ordination: 1972
Pastoral Assignments: St. Theresa of Avila, Gonzales, LA
St. Joseph the Worker, Pierre Part, LA
Ascension of Our Lord, Donaldsonville, LA
Faculty, St. Joseph Cathedral Preparatory Diocesan Seminary, Baton Rouge, LA
St. Philip, Vacherie, LA
Number of Allegations: More than One
Assignments at time of abuse: St. Joseph the Worker, Pierre Part, LA; St. Philip, Vacherie, LA
Dates of Abuse: Late-1970s - Early 1980s
Dates Reports Received: 10/1994 and 1/1/2004
Action Taken: Placed on administrative leave and priestly faculties removed in 1994.
Present State: Removed from priestly ministry
Name: Jesse Ray Ortego
Affiliation: Diocese of Baton Rouge
Year of Ordination: 1970
Pastoral Assignments: St. Thomas More, Baton Rouge, LA
St. Theresa, Gonzales, LA
Holy Family, Port Allen, LA
Our Lady of the Holy Rosary, St. Amant, LA
St. Anne, Sorrento, LA
Number of Allegations: One Assignment at time of abuse: Our Lady of the Holy Rosary, St. Amant, LA
Date of Abuse: Early 1970s
Date Report Received: August 2008
Action Taken: Left Diocese of Baton Rouge in 1981.
Present State: Removed from priestly ministry
Name: Christopher Joseph Springer
Affiliation: Diocese of Baton Rouge
Year of Ordination: 1952 for the Redemptorist Order Incardinated into the Diocese of Baton Rouge in 1973
Pastoral Assignments: St. Gerard Magella, Baton Rouge, LA
St. John the Evangelist, Plaquemine, LA
Immaculate Heart of Mary, Maringouin, LA
St. Mary of False River, New Roads, LA
St. Pius X, Baton Rouge, LA
Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Jackson, LA
Our Lady of the Assumption, Clinton, LA
Chaplain at East Louisiana State Hospital, Jackson, LA
Chaplain at Dixon Correctional Institute, Jackson, LA
Chaplain at Feliciana Forensic Unit, Jackson, LA
Number of Allegations: More than One Assignments at time of abuse: St. Pius X, Baton Rouge, LA; St. Mary of False River, New Roads, LA; Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Jackson, LA; Our Lady of the Assumption, Clinton, LA
Dates of Abuse: Between 1970s - 1980s
Dates Reports Received: 2/9/1981, 7/21/1992, 4/6/1993 and 3/15/1994 Action Taken: Priestly faculties removed 1985. Laicized in 1990.
Present State: Removed from priestly ministry
Name: Joseph Vincent Sullivan
Affiliation: Diocese of Baton Rouge
Year of Ordination: 1946 for the Diocese of Kansas City, Missouri
Pastoral Assignments: Installed as Bishop of the Diocese of Baton Rouge in 1974
Number of Allegations: More than One
Assignment at time of abuse: Bishop of Diocese of Baton Rouge
Dates of Abuse: Between 1974 – 1982
Dates Reports Received: 2004, 2005 and 2007
Action Taken: Diocese publicly announced allegations in 2004 and changed the name of Bishop Sullivan High School to St. Michael the Archangel High School.
Present State: Deceased (1982)
Below are names listed who have credible allegations of sexual abuse against them that occurred in the territory of the Diocese of Baton Rouge before its creation in 1961. The accusations were later reported:
Name: Joseph LeFrois
Affiliation: Josephite (S.S.J.)
Year of Ordination: 1944
Pastoral Assignment: Immaculate Conception, Plaquemine, LA
Number of Allegations: One
Assignment at time of abuse: Immaculate Conception, Plaquemine, LA
Date of Abuse: Mid-1950s
Date Report Received: 9/6/1994
Action Taken: Diocese of Baton Rouge notified Josephite Order of allegations.
Present State: Deceased (1992)
Name: Henry Neubig
Affiliation: Diocese of Baton Rouge
Year of Ordination: 1934 for the Archdiocese of New Orleans Incardinated into the Diocese of Baton Rouge in 1961
Pastoral Assignments: St. Francis de Sales, New Orleans, LA
Our Lady of Lourdes, New Orleans, LA
St. Theresa of Avila, Gonzales, LA
St. Joan of Arc, Bayou Pigeon, LA
Immaculate Conception, Lakeland, LA
Number of Allegations: One
Assignment at time of abuse: Immaculate Conception, Lakeland, LA
Date of Abuse: Mid-1950s
Date Report Received: 8/17/2007
Action Taken: Allegation of abuse received by the Diocese of Baton Rouge after date of death.
Present State: Deceased (1975)
Name: John Anthony Weber
Affiliation: Diocese of Baton Rouge
Year of Ordination: 1945 for the Archdiocese of New Orleans Incardinated into the Diocese of Baton Rouge in 1961
Pastoral Assignments: St. Eloi Church, Theriot, LA
Holy Trinity, New Orleans, LA
St. Rita, New Orleans, LA
Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Plattenville, LA
St. Ann, Morganza, LA
St. Isidore the Farmer, Baker, LA
St. Philip, Vacherie, LA
St. Theresa of Avila, Gonzales, LA
St. Charles Borromeo, Baton Rouge, LA
Number of Allegations: One
Assignment at time of abuse: Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Plattenville, LA
Date of Abuse: 1956
Date Report Received: 3/12/1996
Action Taken: Retired in 1995
Present State: Deceased (2000)
The names listed below served the Archdiocese of New Orleans in the territory which later became the Diocese of Baton Rouge:
Name: Pierre Celestin Cambiaire
Date of Birth: 1871
Ordination: 1898
Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: Late 1910s
Allegation Received: 1917
Removed from Ministry: 1910s
Date of Death: 1955
Pastoral Assignments: Sacred Heart of Jesus of Jesus, Cameron, LA St. George, Baton Rouge, LA St. Joseph, Grosse Tete, LA St. Leon, Leonville, LA
Name: John Franklin
A Priest of the Diocese of Savannah, GA Serving at the Archdiocese of New Orleans, LA
Date of Birth: 1925
Ordination: 1956 Estimated
Timeframe of Abuse: Late 1950s
Allegation Received: 1959
Removed from Ministry: 1959
Date of Death: Unknown Pastoral Assignments: Ascension of Our Lord, Donaldsonville, LA St. Gabriel, New Orleans, LA
Name: Michael Hurley
Date of Birth: 1915
Ordination: 1943
Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1940s
Allegation Received: 1945
Left Archdiocese: 1955
Date of Death: 2005
Pastoral Assignments: Immaculate Conception Church, Marrero, LA,
St. Agnes, Baton Rouge, LA
St. Francis de Sales, Houma, LA,
St. Maurice, New Orleans, LA
Sts. Peter and Paul, New Orleans, LA
Name: Ralph Lawrence
Date of Birth: 1890 Ordination: 1916
Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: Early 1930’s
Allegation Received: 1935
Leave of Absence: 1935
Date of Death: 1992
Pastoral Assignments: Mater Dolorosa, New Orleans, LA
Our Lady of Good Harbor, Buras, LA
Our Lady of Lourdes, Winnfield, LA
Sacred Heart Church, Rayville, LA
St. Anthony of Padua, Baton Rouge, LA
Name: Malcolm Strassel
Date of Birth: 1908
Ordination: 1934
Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: Late 1970s
Allegation Received: 2006 Date of Death: 1987
Pastoral Assignments: Our Lady of the Holy Rosary, St. Amant, LA
Our Lady of Lourdes, New Orleans, LA
Sacred Heart, LaCombe, LA
St. Agnes, Baton Rouge, LA
St. Charles Borromeo, Destrahan, LA
St. Joseph, Gretna, LA
St. Mary Pamela, Raceland, LA
Name: Lawrence Hecker
Date of Birth: 1931
Ordination: 1958
Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: Late 1960s-1970s
Allegation Received: 1996
Removed from Ministry: 2002
Pastoral Assignments: Christ the King, Terrytown, LA
Holy Family, Luling, LA Holy Rosary, New Orleans, LA
Our Lady of Lourdes, New Orleans, LA
St. Anthony, Luling, LA
St. Bernadette, Houma, LA
St. Charles Borromeo, in residence St. Francis Cabrini, New Orleans, LA
St. Francis Xavier, Metairie, LA
St. Joseph, Gretna, LA
St. Mary of False River, New Roads, LA
The names listed below served in the Diocese of Baton Rouge without any credible allegations made against them against them related to that service, but have been identified by the Archdiocese of New Orleans or the Jesuit Order:
Name: Jody Blanchard
Affiliation: Jesuit Order (S.J.)
Year of Ordination: 1983
Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1980s
Removed from Ministry: Left Society of Jesus in 1994
Pastoral Assignments: St. Charles Borromeo Church, Grand Coteau, LA Tulane Catholic Center, New Orleans, LA
Immaculate Conception, Scotlandville, LA
Strake Jesuit College Preparatory, Houston, TX
Name: Thomas J. Naughton
NOTE: This is Fr. Thomas Naughton of the former New Orleans Province, not Bro. Thomas Naughton of the former Missouri Province
Affiliation: Jesuit Order (S.J.)
Birth Date: 1933 Ordination: 1965
Status of Individual: Left Society of Jesus in 2009.
Deceased in 2012.
Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 2002
Pastoral Assignments: Jesuit High School, New Orleans, LA
Jesuit High School, El Paso, TX
Jesuit High School, Tampa, FL
Jesuit College Preparatory School, Dallas, TX
St. John's Co-Cathedral, Shreveport, LA
Manresa House of Retreats, Convent, LA
Strake Jesuit College Preparatory, Houston, TX
Jesuit Seminary and Mission Bureau, New Orleans, LA
Montserrat Retreat House, Lake Dallas, TX
St. Killian Parish, Mission Viejo, CA
Name: C. Richard Nowery, C.S.C.
Affiliation: Congregation of Holy Cross
Date of Birth: 1938
Year of Ordination: 1968
Pastoral Assignment: St. Jude the Apostle, Baton Rouge, LA
Present State: Deceased (2018)
Name: Joseph Pelletieri, C.S.s.R.
Affiliation: Redemptorist
Date of Birth: 1939
Year of Ordination: 1965
Pastoral Assignment: St. Gerard Majella, Baton Rouge, LA
Present State: Deceased (2018)