BATON ROUGE, La. — The Diocese of Baton Rouge released the names of 37 clergy who have credible accusations of sexual abuse of a minors or vulnerable adults

Bishop Michael Duca released the names at a press conference Thursday at the Catholic Life Center in Baton Rouge. According to Duca, the list is based on the review of all 1,033 clergy files on the Diocese of Baton Rouge from its formation in 1961 to the present.

"As I said in my Sunday letter, the fact that this wound will not heal tells us that we must continue to bring everything into the light. This is not easy. I have listened to some victims share their stories, and there are no words to express the depth of sadness and shame that was experienced in our Church and is part of OUR diocesan history. It is hard to lay this list out for all to see, but real renewal and healing cannot take place until we acknowledge the truth of our past," Bishop Duca said in part.

If you or someone you know has been abused by clergy you are encouraged to call the Victim Assistance Coordinator of the Diocese of Baton Rouge, Mrs. Amy Cordon, by calling the telephone hotline at (225) 242-0250.

Name: John Berube Affiliation: Missionaries of Our Lady of La Salette (M.S.)

Year of Ordination: 1953

Pastoral Assignment: St. Theresa of Avila, Gonzales, LA

Number of Allegations: More than One

Assignment at time of abuse: St. Theresa of Avila, Gonzales, LA

Date of Abuse: 1965

Date Reports Received: 1965

Action Taken: Priestly service in Diocese of Baton Rouge was terminated in 1965. The La Salette Order was notified of the allegation and he was transferred to the supervision of the La Sallette Superior.

Present State: Deceased (2005)

Name: Clarence Joseph Biggers

Affiliation: Marist Fathers (S.M.)

Year of Ordination: 1950 Pastoral Assignment: St. Joseph, Paulina, LA

Number of Allegations: More than One

Assignment at time of abuse: St. Joseph, Paulina, LA

Dates of Abuse: Between 1964 – 1967

Date Reports Received: 9/14/2000

Action Taken: Left Diocese of Baton Rouge in 1967 under the direction of the Marist Order. Marist Order notified of allegations in 2000.

Present State: Deceased (2009)

Name: Daniel Patrick Brady

Affiliation: Dominican Order (O.P.)

Year of Ordination: 1948

Pastoral Assignment: Holy Ghost, Hammond, LA

Number of Allegations: One

Assignment at time of abuse: Holy Ghost, Hammond, LA

Date of Abuse: Between 1961 – 1963

Date Report Received: 2/11/1994

Action Taken: Left Diocese of Baton Rouge in 1964. Victim was referred to Dominican Superior in 1994.

Present State: Deceased (1999)

Name: Carmelo Ignatius Camenzuli

Affiliation: Extern Diocesan Priest for the Archdiocese of Arequipa, Peru

Year of Ordination: 1966 for Archdiocese of Arequipa, Peru

Pastoral Assignments: St. Joseph Cathedral, Baton Rouge, LA

St. Mark, Gonzales, LA

Number of Allegations: One

Assignment at time of abuse: St. Joseph Cathedral, Baton Rouge, LA

Date of Abuse: Early 1980s

Date Report Received: 5/18/2000

Action Taken: Left Diocese of Baton Rouge in 1985.

Present State: Deceased (1998)

Name: David William Chaloux

Affiliation: Diocese of Baton Rouge

Year of Ordination: 1972

Pastoral Assignments: Chaplain at East Baton Rouge Parish Prison

St. Aloysius, Baton Rouge, LA

Chaplain at LA State Penitentiary, Angola, LA

Ascension of Our Lord, Donaldsonville, LA

Sacred Heart of Jesus, Baton Rouge, LA (In Residence)

St. Pius X, Baton Rouge, LA

Our Lady of the Holy Rosary, St. Amant, LA

St. John the Evangelist, Plaquemine, LA

St. Joan of Arc, Bayou Pigeon, LA

St. John the Baptist, Brusly, LA

Number of Allegations: One

Assignment at time of abuse: St. Aloysius, Baton Rouge, LA

Date of Abuse: Mid -1970s

Date Report Received: 9/5/2018

Action Taken: Laicized in 1986.

Present State: Deceased (1990)

Name: David Joseph Clark

Affiliation: Claretian Missionaries (C.M.F.)

Year of Ordination: 1954

Pastoral Assignments: Queen of Los Angeles, Los Angeles, CA

Sacred Heart of Jesus, Prescott, AZ

All Saints, Ft. Worth, TX

Immaculate Conception, Yuma, AZ

Our Lady of Prompt Succor, Alexandria, LA

St. Joseph, Monroe, LA

St. Anthony, Cottonport, LA

St. Joseph, Marksville, LA

St. Thomas More, Baton Rouge, LA

Number of Allegations: One

Assignment at time of abuse: St. Thomas More, Baton Rouge, LA

Date of Abuse: Between 1964-1965

Date Report Received: 12/15/2018

Action Taken: Reassigned by the Claretian Order and left the Diocese of Baton Rouge in 1965.

Present State: Deceased (2000s)

Name: James Preston Clement

Affiliation: Diocese of Baton Rouge

Year of Ordination: 1945

Pastoral Assignments: St. John the Baptist, Edgard, LA

St. Francis de Sales, Houma, LA

St. Joseph, Grosse Tete, LA

Our Lady of the Holy Rosary, St. Amant, LA

St. Patrick, Baton Rouge, LA

Number of Allegations: More than One

Assignment at time of abuse: Our Lady of the Holy Rosary, St. Amant, LA Dates of Abuse: 1960s

Dates Reports Received: 10/25/2005, 8/22/2018

Action Taken: Retired from priesthood in 1988.

Present State: Deceased (2001)

Name: John Coyne

Affiliation: Josephite Fathers (S.S.J.)

Year of Ordination: 1941

Pastoral Assignment: St. Augustine, New Roads, LA

Number of Allegations: One

Assignment at time of abuse: St. Augustine, New Roads, LA

Dates of Abuse: Between 1968 – 1972

Date Report Received: 12/1/2002

Action Taken: Left Diocese of Baton Rouge in 1977.

Present State: Deceased (1981)

Name: Daniel Michael Drinan

Affiliation: Claretian Missionaries (C.M.F.)

Year of Ordination: 1977

Pastoral Assignment: Christ the King, Baton Rouge, LA

Number of Allegations: One

Assignment at time of abuse: Christ the King, Baton Rouge, LA

Date of Abuse: Late 1970s

Date Report Received: 3/5/2003

Action Taken: Left Diocese of Baton Rouge in 1979. Removed from ministry by Claretian Order in 2006.

Present State: Removed from priestly ministry

Name: Bryan James Fontenot

Affiliation: Dominican Order (O.P.)

Year of Ordination: 1981

Pastoral Assignments: St. Joseph, Ponchatoula, LA Holy Ghost, Hammond, LA Number of Allegations: More than One

Assignment at time of abuse: St. Joseph, Ponchatoula, LA

Date of Abuse: 1983

Date Report Received: 4/26/1984

Action Taken: Removed from Diocese of Baton Rouge and transferred to the supervision of the Dominican Superior in 1984.

Present State: Removed from priestly ministry

Name: James Funnel

Affiliation: None

Year of Ordination: Not Applicable (Seminarian)

Pastoral Assignment: Student at Notre Dame Seminary, New Orleans, LA Number of Allegations: More than One

Assignment at time of abuse: Youth Minister at St. Isidore the Farmer, Baker, LA

Dates of Abuse: Mid-to-Late 1970s

Dates Reports Received: 1/10/2012, 12/31/2013 and 4/6/2016

Action Taken: Took leave of absence from Notre Dame Seminary in 1979 and did not return.

Present State: Did not enter into priestly ministry

Name: George David Gensler

Affiliation: Diocese of Baton Rouge

Year of Ordination: 1970 for the Diocese of Lafayette Incardinated into the Diocese of Baton Rouge in 1978

Pastoral Assignments: Our Lady of Mercy, Baton Rouge, LA (In Residence) Spiritual Director - St. Joseph Cathedral Preparatory Diocesan Seminary, Baton Rouge, LA St. Anthony of Padua, Darrow, LA

Number of Allegations: More than One

Assignment at time of abuse: St. Anthony of Padua, Darrow, LA Dates of Abuse: Late-1970s Dates Reports Received: 2/6/1994 and 10/26/2018

Action Taken: Placed on administrative leave and permanently removed from ministry in 1994.

Present State: Deceased (2016)

Name: Antonio Gonzales

Affiliation: Oblates of Mary Immaculate (O.M.I.)

Year of Ordination: 1957

Pastoral Assignment: St. Margaret Queen of Scotland, Albany, LA

Number of Allegations: One

Assignment at time of abuse: St. Margaret Queen of Scotland, Albany, LA Dates of Abuse: 1970s Date Report Received: 6/2002

Action Taken: Laicized in 1987.

Present State: Deceased (2016)

Name: Bryan Keith Gray

Affiliation: Diocese of Baton Rouge

Year of Ordination: 1979

Pastoral Assignments: St. Charles Borromeo, Baton Rouge, LA

St. Patrick, Baton Rouge, LA 5

St. Margaret Queen of Scotland, Albany, LA

Catholic University of America, Washington, D.C. (Student)

St. Aloysius, Baton Rouge, LA

Number of Allegations: One

Assignment at time of abuse: St. Charles Borromeo, Baton Rouge, LA

Date of Abuse: Late 1970s - 1980s

Date Report Received: 3/10/1992

Action Taken: Placed on permanent leave and priestly faculties removed in 1992.

Present State: Removed from priestly ministry

Name: Rodrigue Alphonse Hemond

Affiliation: Missionaries of Our Lady of La Salette (M.S.) Incardinated into the Archdiocese Galveston-Houston in 1978

Year of Ordination: 1949

Pastoral Assignment: West Warwick, Rhode Island Hearst, Ontario, Canada Cochrane, Ontario Foleyet, Ontario St. Joseph Cathedral, Baton Rouge, LA St. Thomas More, Baton Rouge, LA

Our Lady of Mercy, Baton Rouge, LA

Immaculate Conception, Scotlandville, LA

St. Pius X, Baton Rouge, LA

St. Charles Borromeo, Baton Rouge, LA

Immaculate Heart of Mary, Maringouin, LA

Number of Allegations: More than One

Assignment at time of abuse: St. Thomas More, Baton Rouge, LA

Dates of Abuse: 1960s-1970s

Dates Reports Received: 12/11/1992, 5/15/2002 and 6/2002

Action Taken: Left Diocese of Baton Rouge in 1968. Victims referred to La Salette Order.

Present State: Deceased (1990)

Name: Gerard Joseph Howell

Affiliation: Extern Diocesan Priest for the Archdiocese of New Orleans

Year of Ordination: 1964 for Archdiocese of New Orleans

Pastoral Assignments: St. Pius X, Baton Rouge, LA

Chapter Director - St. Francis de Sales Deaf Center, Baton Rouge, LA

St. Francis de Sales, Baton Rouge, LA

Number of Allegations: One

Assignment at time of abuse: St. Francis de Sales Deaf Center, Baton Rouge, LA

Date of Abuse: Late-1970s

Date Report Received: 3/14/2001

Action Taken: Left Diocese of Baton Rouge in 1981 to return to Archdiocese of New Orleans. Removed from active ministry by Archdiocese of New Orleans in 1992.

Present State: Removed from priestly ministry

Name: Myles Joseph Kearney

Affiliation: Diocese of Baton Rouge

Year of Ordination: 1971

Pastoral Assignments: Ascension of Our Lord, Donaldsonville, LA

St. Theresa of Avila, Gonzales, LA

Sacred Heart of Jesus, Baton Rouge, LA

Our Lady of Prompt Succor, White Castle, LA

St. Mark, Gonzales, LA

St. Francis de Sales, Baton Rouge, LA

Director of Deaf Apostolate, Baton Rouge, LA

St. Joseph, Grosse Tete, LA

St. John the Evangelist, Prairieville, LA

St. Joseph Cathedral, Baton Rouge, LA (In Residence)

Chaplain at Woman's Hospital, Baton Rouge, LA

Chaplain at Columbia Medical Center, Baton Rouge, LA

Immaculate Conception, Scotlandville, LA

St. Jude the Apostle the Apostle, Baton Rouge, LA

Most Blessed Sacrament, Baton Rouge, LA

St. Anne, Sorrento, LA St. Patrick, Baton Rouge, LA

Number of Allegations: One

Assignment at time of abuse: St. John the Evangelist, Prairieville, LA

Date of Abuse: Late-1980s

Date Report Received: 4/15/2002

Action Taken: Priestly faculties removed in 2002.

Present State: Removed from priestly ministry

Name: Clyde Bernard Landry

Affiliation: Diocese of Baton Rouge

Year of Ordination: 1973

Pastoral Assignments: Holy Family, Port Allen, LA

St. George, Baton Rouge, LA

St. Aloysius, Baton Rouge, LA

Our Lady of the Holy Rosary, St. Amant, LA

Our Lady of Mt. Carmel, St. Francisville, LA

St. Theresa, Gonzales, LA

St. Joseph Cathedral, Baton Rouge, LA

Number of Allegations: More than One

Assignments at times of abuse: Holy Family, Port Allen, LA; St. George, Baton Rouge, LA; St Aloysius, Baton Rouge, LA; Our Lady of Mount Carmel, St. Francisville, LA

Dates of Abuse: Between 1970s-1980s

Dates Report Received: 6/30/1988, 2002 and 2004

Action Taken: Resigned from Pastorate 1988 and placed on leave. Left Diocese of Baton Rouge in 1990 to work for the Servants of the 7 Paraclete in Jemez Springs, New Mexico. Formal leave granted and priestly faculties removed in 1999.

Present State: Deceased (2003)

Name: Daniel Paul Lemoine

Affiliation: Diocese of Baton Rouge

Year of Ordination: 1979

Pastoral Assignments: Seminarian Summer Internship at St. Philomena, Labadieville, LA

Deacon Internship at St. Joseph the Worker, Pierre Part, LA

St. Jean Vianney, Baton Rouge, LA

Holy Family, Port Allen, LA (In Residence)

Our Lady of Prompt Succor, White Castle, LA

Sacred Heart of Jesus, Baton Rouge, LA

Immaculate Conception, Denham Springs, LA

St. Joseph the Worker, Pierre Part, LA

Our Lady of Mercy, Baton Rouge, LA (In Residence)

Chaplain at Baton Rouge General Hospital, Baton Rouge, LA

Chaplain at Earl K. Long Hospital, Baton Rouge, LA

Chaplain at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, Baton Rouge, LA Number of Allegations: More than One

Assignments at time of abuse: Our Lady of Mercy, Baton Rouge, LA; St. Joseph the Worker, Pierre Part, LA; St. Philomena, Labadieville, LA

Dates of Abuse: Between Late-1970s – Early-1980s

Dates Reports Received: 10/1994, 4/1999 and 4/2007

Action Taken: Placed on administrative leave in 1994. Priestly faculties removed in 1999.

Present State: Removed from priestly ministry

Name: Nicholas Joseph Martrain

Affiliation: Diocese of Baton Rouge

Year of Ordination: 1965

Pastoral Assignments: St. Isidore the Farmer, Baker, LA

Ascension of Our Lord, Donaldsonville, LA

St. Pius X, Baton Rouge, LA

St. Thomas More, Baton Rouge, LA

St. Patrick, Baton Rouge, LA

Number of Allegations: One

Assignment at time of abuse: Ascension of Our Lord, Donaldsonville, LA

Date of Abuse: Prior to 1980

Date Report Received: 5/2/2002

Action Taken: Left active ministry in 1982. Married and priestly faculties removed in 1983. Laicized in 1990.

Present State: Removed from priestly ministry

Name: Salvador Nickie (Butch) Moran

Affiliation: Diocese of Baton Rouge

Year of Ordination: 1972

Pastoral Assignments: St. Theresa of Avila, Gonzales, LA

St. Joseph the Worker, Pierre Part, LA

Ascension of Our Lord, Donaldsonville, LA

Faculty, St. Joseph Cathedral Preparatory Diocesan Seminary, Baton Rouge, LA

St. Philip, Vacherie, LA

Number of Allegations: More than One

Assignments at time of abuse: St. Joseph the Worker, Pierre Part, LA; St. Philip, Vacherie, LA

Dates of Abuse: Late-1970s - Early 1980s

Dates Reports Received: 10/1994 and 1/1/2004

Action Taken: Placed on administrative leave and priestly faculties removed in 1994.

Present State: Removed from priestly ministry

Name: Jesse Ray Ortego

Affiliation: Diocese of Baton Rouge

Year of Ordination: 1970

Pastoral Assignments: St. Thomas More, Baton Rouge, LA

St. Theresa, Gonzales, LA

Holy Family, Port Allen, LA

Our Lady of the Holy Rosary, St. Amant, LA

St. Anne, Sorrento, LA

Number of Allegations: One Assignment at time of abuse: Our Lady of the Holy Rosary, St. Amant, LA

Date of Abuse: Early 1970s

Date Report Received: August 2008

Action Taken: Left Diocese of Baton Rouge in 1981.

Present State: Removed from priestly ministry

Name: Christopher Joseph Springer

Affiliation: Diocese of Baton Rouge

Year of Ordination: 1952 for the Redemptorist Order Incardinated into the Diocese of Baton Rouge in 1973

Pastoral Assignments: St. Gerard Magella, Baton Rouge, LA

St. John the Evangelist, Plaquemine, LA

Immaculate Heart of Mary, Maringouin, LA

St. Mary of False River, New Roads, LA

St. Pius X, Baton Rouge, LA

Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Jackson, LA

Our Lady of the Assumption, Clinton, LA

Chaplain at East Louisiana State Hospital, Jackson, LA

Chaplain at Dixon Correctional Institute, Jackson, LA

Chaplain at Feliciana Forensic Unit, Jackson, LA

Number of Allegations: More than One Assignments at time of abuse: St. Pius X, Baton Rouge, LA; St. Mary of False River, New Roads, LA; Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Jackson, LA; Our Lady of the Assumption, Clinton, LA

Dates of Abuse: Between 1970s - 1980s

Dates Reports Received: 2/9/1981, 7/21/1992, 4/6/1993 and 3/15/1994 Action Taken: Priestly faculties removed 1985. Laicized in 1990.

Present State: Removed from priestly ministry

Name: Joseph Vincent Sullivan

Affiliation: Diocese of Baton Rouge

Year of Ordination: 1946 for the Diocese of Kansas City, Missouri

Pastoral Assignments: Installed as Bishop of the Diocese of Baton Rouge in 1974

Number of Allegations: More than One

Assignment at time of abuse: Bishop of Diocese of Baton Rouge

Dates of Abuse: Between 1974 – 1982

Dates Reports Received: 2004, 2005 and 2007

Action Taken: Diocese publicly announced allegations in 2004 and changed the name of Bishop Sullivan High School to St. Michael the Archangel High School.

Present State: Deceased (1982)

Below are names listed who have credible allegations of sexual abuse against them that occurred in the territory of the Diocese of Baton Rouge before its creation in 1961. The accusations were later reported:

Name: Joseph LeFrois

Affiliation: Josephite (S.S.J.)

Year of Ordination: 1944

Pastoral Assignment: Immaculate Conception, Plaquemine, LA

Number of Allegations: One

Assignment at time of abuse: Immaculate Conception, Plaquemine, LA

Date of Abuse: Mid-1950s

Date Report Received: 9/6/1994

Action Taken: Diocese of Baton Rouge notified Josephite Order of allegations.

Present State: Deceased (1992)

Name: Henry Neubig

Affiliation: Diocese of Baton Rouge

Year of Ordination: 1934 for the Archdiocese of New Orleans Incardinated into the Diocese of Baton Rouge in 1961

Pastoral Assignments: St. Francis de Sales, New Orleans, LA

Our Lady of Lourdes, New Orleans, LA

St. Theresa of Avila, Gonzales, LA

St. Joan of Arc, Bayou Pigeon, LA

Immaculate Conception, Lakeland, LA

Number of Allegations: One

Assignment at time of abuse: Immaculate Conception, Lakeland, LA

Date of Abuse: Mid-1950s

Date Report Received: 8/17/2007

Action Taken: Allegation of abuse received by the Diocese of Baton Rouge after date of death.

Present State: Deceased (1975)

Name: John Anthony Weber

Affiliation: Diocese of Baton Rouge

Year of Ordination: 1945 for the Archdiocese of New Orleans Incardinated into the Diocese of Baton Rouge in 1961

Pastoral Assignments: St. Eloi Church, Theriot, LA

Holy Trinity, New Orleans, LA

St. Rita, New Orleans, LA

Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Plattenville, LA

St. Ann, Morganza, LA

St. Isidore the Farmer, Baker, LA

St. Philip, Vacherie, LA

St. Theresa of Avila, Gonzales, LA

St. Charles Borromeo, Baton Rouge, LA

Number of Allegations: One

Assignment at time of abuse: Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Plattenville, LA

Date of Abuse: 1956

Date Report Received: 3/12/1996

Action Taken: Retired in 1995

Present State: Deceased (2000)

The names listed below served the Archdiocese of New Orleans in the territory which later became the Diocese of Baton Rouge:

Name: Pierre Celestin Cambiaire

Date of Birth: 1871

Ordination: 1898

Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: Late 1910s

Allegation Received: 1917

Removed from Ministry: 1910s

Date of Death: 1955

Pastoral Assignments: Sacred Heart of Jesus of Jesus, Cameron, LA St. George, Baton Rouge, LA St. Joseph, Grosse Tete, LA St. Leon, Leonville, LA

Name: John Franklin

A Priest of the Diocese of Savannah, GA Serving at the Archdiocese of New Orleans, LA

Date of Birth: 1925

Ordination: 1956 Estimated

Timeframe of Abuse: Late 1950s

Allegation Received: 1959

Removed from Ministry: 1959

Date of Death: Unknown Pastoral Assignments: Ascension of Our Lord, Donaldsonville, LA St. Gabriel, New Orleans, LA

Name: Michael Hurley

Date of Birth: 1915

Ordination: 1943

Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1940s

Allegation Received: 1945

Left Archdiocese: 1955

Date of Death: 2005

Pastoral Assignments: Immaculate Conception Church, Marrero, LA,

St. Agnes, Baton Rouge, LA

St. Francis de Sales, Houma, LA,

St. Maurice, New Orleans, LA

Sts. Peter and Paul, New Orleans, LA

Name: Ralph Lawrence

Date of Birth: 1890 Ordination: 1916

Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: Early 1930’s

Allegation Received: 1935

Leave of Absence: 1935

Date of Death: 1992

Pastoral Assignments: Mater Dolorosa, New Orleans, LA

Our Lady of Good Harbor, Buras, LA

Our Lady of Lourdes, Winnfield, LA

Sacred Heart Church, Rayville, LA

St. Anthony of Padua, Baton Rouge, LA

Name: Malcolm Strassel

Date of Birth: 1908

Ordination: 1934

Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: Late 1970s

Allegation Received: 2006 Date of Death: 1987

Pastoral Assignments: Our Lady of the Holy Rosary, St. Amant, LA

Our Lady of Lourdes, New Orleans, LA

Sacred Heart, LaCombe, LA

St. Agnes, Baton Rouge, LA

St. Charles Borromeo, Destrahan, LA

St. Joseph, Gretna, LA

St. Mary Pamela, Raceland, LA

Name: Lawrence Hecker

Date of Birth: 1931

Ordination: 1958

Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: Late 1960s-1970s

Allegation Received: 1996

Removed from Ministry: 2002

Pastoral Assignments: Christ the King, Terrytown, LA

Holy Family, Luling, LA Holy Rosary, New Orleans, LA

Our Lady of Lourdes, New Orleans, LA

St. Anthony, Luling, LA

St. Bernadette, Houma, LA

St. Charles Borromeo, in residence St. Francis Cabrini, New Orleans, LA

St. Francis Xavier, Metairie, LA

St. Joseph, Gretna, LA

St. Mary of False River, New Roads, LA

The names listed below served in the Diocese of Baton Rouge without any credible allegations made against them against them related to that service, but have been identified by the Archdiocese of New Orleans or the Jesuit Order:

Name: Jody Blanchard

Affiliation: Jesuit Order (S.J.)

Year of Ordination: 1983

Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 1980s

Removed from Ministry: Left Society of Jesus in 1994

Pastoral Assignments: St. Charles Borromeo Church, Grand Coteau, LA Tulane Catholic Center, New Orleans, LA

Immaculate Conception, Scotlandville, LA

Strake Jesuit College Preparatory, Houston, TX

Name: Thomas J. Naughton

NOTE: This is Fr. Thomas Naughton of the former New Orleans Province, not Bro. Thomas Naughton of the former Missouri Province

Affiliation: Jesuit Order (S.J.)

Birth Date: 1933 Ordination: 1965

Status of Individual: Left Society of Jesus in 2009.

Deceased in 2012.

Estimated Timeframe of Abuse: 2002

Pastoral Assignments: Jesuit High School, New Orleans, LA

Jesuit High School, El Paso, TX

Jesuit High School, Tampa, FL

Jesuit College Preparatory School, Dallas, TX

St. John's Co-Cathedral, Shreveport, LA

Manresa House of Retreats, Convent, LA

Strake Jesuit College Preparatory, Houston, TX

Jesuit Seminary and Mission Bureau, New Orleans, LA

Montserrat Retreat House, Lake Dallas, TX

St. Killian Parish, Mission Viejo, CA

Name: C. Richard Nowery, C.S.C.

Affiliation: Congregation of Holy Cross

Date of Birth: 1938

Year of Ordination: 1968

Pastoral Assignment: St. Jude the Apostle, Baton Rouge, LA

Present State: Deceased (2018)

Name: Joseph Pelletieri, C.S.s.R.

Affiliation: Redemptorist

Date of Birth: 1939

Year of Ordination: 1965

Pastoral Assignment: St. Gerard Majella, Baton Rouge, LA

Present State: Deceased (2018)