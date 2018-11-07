An Australian doctor who was reportedly the last member of the team to leave the Thai cave where 12 young soccer players and their coach were trapped for more than two weeks has lost his father.

The Associated Press reports Richard Harris' father died shortly after all the members of the team were led out of the flooded cave by divers Tuesday. That's according to a statement from Harris' boss who did not give details about how the man died.

Harris is an anesthetist and an experienced cave diver. He reportedly had a role in deciding what order the players would be coming out of the cave.

Doctors say the boys took care of themselves in the cave, but lost an average of 4.4 pounds during the 18-day ordeal.

