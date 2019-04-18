On the surface, the three humble churches that burned in St. Landry Parish don’t compare to the fame of Notre Dame.

"We're just plain ole Country folk! And most of our members are not billionaires. They don't have a lot of money,” Pastor Gerald Toussaint with Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church said.

That’s why when calls to rebuild the Notre Dame Cathedral poured in, many coming from New Orleanians, some wondered about getting help for three historically black churches that were targets of arson.

How to Donate to St. Landry churches through New Orleans Museum of Art

"We heard their cries and we totally agree,”Communications Manager Margaux Krane with the New Orleans Museum of Art said.

One day after the Notre Dame fire, the New Orleans Museum of Art announced it would donate all of this weekend’s proceeds to Notre Dame. But after making the announcement, Krane says they got several message from people, upset that the museum wouldn’t do anything to help three churches burned just 2 ½ hours away from New Orleans.

"I think a lot of people made great point about how Notre Dame Cathedral is receiving an outpouring of support from all over the world, and unfortunately events like what happened in St. Landry Parish do not get nearly as much national attention. So, it's really up to us to support our local community and our local community members. That really did resonate with us," Krane said.

After getting those message, NOMA widened its offer.

"We decided to give visitors the option of either having their admissions fee go towards supporting Notre Dame Cathedral or go towards supporting the churches in St. Landry Parish,” Krane said.

Former Presidential Candidate Hillary Clinton also took to Twitter, pleading with people to give to the Louisiana churches. The outcry for inclusion was heard loud and clear. In the last 24 hours the funding effort to rebuild the St. Landry churches went from $800,000 to $1.5 million. For the Pastor Gerald Toussaint with Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, the support is overwhelming.

"It just shows you that there's still some decent people in this country,” Pastor Toussaint said.

NOMA is known for displaying fine art, and now after extending help to these Louisiana churches, it’s exhibiting the art of understanding.