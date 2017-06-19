The best way to keep up with breaking news, sports, weather and investigations is to download the FREE WWL-TV news app.

With the app you can constantly see all of the our news stories and investigations, sports stories and scores, weather updates and radars and traffic conditions.

You can also watch all of our newscasts - and - if the need arises, we will live stream the news 'round the clock.

We will also keep you abreast of breaking news by sending out pertinent news alerts directly to your phone.

To get the app on your phone, click on one of the icons below.

Download the WWL-TV News App to receive breaking news and weather alerts on important stories and emergency situations.

© 2018 WWL