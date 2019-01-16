NEW ORLEANS — Downtown is expected to get crowded this weekend with people coming from all over watching the big game. From the CBD to the Quarter, places are counting down, preparing for kickoff.

The scene nine years ago, after the Saints beat the Vikings to become NFC Champs, was mayhem.

"It was chaos," said David Brown, co-Owner of The Rusty Nail. "I was at the Dome for that. I remember the kick right down the middle. That was a special moment for me."

Now, with Sunday's championship game approaching, places with a history of hosting Saints watch parties, are planning ahead, like at The Rusty Nail.

"Do you see that brown stain right there? That's from when we won the Super Bowl last time," described Brown as he pointed to a brown spot on the wall.

"There were drinks everywhere, there was champagne covering the place. This is a special stain. For this, you always have to prepare for more drinks and alcohol, we'll have extra bathrooms that we brought in. We have an extra tent with extra seating. It's going to be cold so we're buying extra heaters."

With large crowds expected downtown, security will be heightened. State Police say troopers will be positioned in and around the Dome monitoring foot and vehicular traffic. They'll also be in the Quarter and on Bourbon Street.

"It's been crazy," said Vivian Beltran, a bartender at Flambo. "This week is going to be relatively quiet. It's still the winter season, but leading up to it, it'll get gradually busy. Right now, we're enjoying the calm before the storm."

Those at Flambo may be enjoying it, but they're getting as much as they can in order.

"Bringing in a lot more liquor," said Beltran. "It'll definitely be busy, but everything is going to ride on how well the Saints do."

With several days still to go until gameday, people and places around town are ready. Ready for an exciting game, ready to cheer on the Saints.

"To have a business that brings people together is a lot of fun," said Brown. "There's so much diversity in the world right now, this is unity. The Saints bring everybody together and it's why you're a New Orleanian. It feels so great to be part of it."

Eyewitness News reached out multiple times to the New Orleans Police Department asking to speak with someone about what their gameday plan will be, but did not respond.