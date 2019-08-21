Dr. Mark Peters, former president and chief executive officer of East Jefferson General Hospital, died Saturday. He was 66.

Peters led the Metairie hospital for 15 years including during and after Hurricane Katrina, before a diagnosis of pancreatic cancer led to his retirement in 2017.

He also led the hospital through its recent financial challenges, a situation which continues for the parish-owned nonprofit hospital.

Peters, a native of Ohio, practiced as a family physician there and as chief medical officer/vice president of medical services at Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy, Ohio. He came to East Jefferson in 2000 to become the hospital's medical director.

He was a graduate of Valparaiso University, where he earned a basketball scholarship and studied pre-med. Later, he earned a medical degree from The Ohio State University.

Survivors include his wife, Kimberly Pfister Peters; two sons, James and Bradley Peters; a stepson, Cole Radetich; and two grandchildren.

Visitation will be Friday from 10 a.m. to noon at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church at 105 Bonnabel Blvd. in Metairie, followed by a funeral Mass at noon.