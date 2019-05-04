NEW ORLEANS — The driver in the fatal Lamborghini crash that took the life of Kristi Lirette in 2016 has been released after serving just nine months in prison.

Law enforcement officials confirm that Jason Adams was released from jail Sunday after spending nine months in prison. He was originally sentenced to 10 years, with five of those years suspended.

Orleans Parish District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro said Adams release is "disappointing" and an example of what recent criminal justice reforms get wrong.

“These new policies meant Mr. Adams was required to serve only 35 percent of his five-year sentence, and could accrue more days of good-time credit than days actually served," Cannizzarro said. "State legislators have declared this to be the will of the people. But I’m not so sure our citizens fully realize these reforms mean some five-year sentences can be deemed complete after just nine months.”

The sentence was part of a plea deal between Adams and the state for a guilty plea to vehicular homicide in April.

According to Cannizzarro, because Adams' BAC was measured below .20 percent, his conviction was not a "crime of violence." Because of that designation, he was only required to serve 35 percent of his five-year sentence, which would be 639 days.

Adams took several classes that earned him "good time," earning him the maximum 360 days of credit towards his sentence. Those classes included an anger management program, a nurturing parenting course and victim awareness and restitution among others.

Officials with the Louisiana Department of Corrections said the penalty range for vehicular homicide in the state is five to 30 years, but both Cannizzarro and the sentencing judge agreed to the suspended sentence, enabling Adams' early release.

"Jason Adams was sentenced more than six months after criminal justice reforms took effect. If the district attorney were so concerned with the amount of time Adams would spend in jail, he shouldn’t have agreed to a plea deal which suspended five years of a 10 year sentence," said Ken Pastorick, DOC Communications Director.

DOC officials also clarified that their department is not involved in the sentencing, which is only handed down by the court.

"Instead of criticizing and blaming criminal justice reforms, the district attorney and the judge should take responsibility for the reality that they should have imposed a harsher penalty against Adams," Pastorick said.

Regardless, family members of Lirette took took to social media to remind people of what was lost and voice their frustration.

"This is a total slap in the face to the victim and her family and friends," Lirette's mother said in a Facebook post. "Our family rallied together and stayed the course. It was a grueling process. On June 22, 2018 when Jason Adams was sentenced to prison I felt a load lifted off my shoulders and felt like We had gotten justice for my beautiful Kristi bug!! Last night I found out that Jason Adams was paroled after nine months in prison. 9 MONTHS !!!!!! The judicial system is a joke!!"

Adams, a local businessman, killed Kristi Lirette on May 4, 2016, while she was a passenger in the Lamborghini Huracan he crashed into a floodwall.

Police say Adams was driving at an estimated 118 mph when he hit a curb and crashed into the floodwall, killing Lirette. Adams registered a blood-alcohol level of .11 percent in a test taken about three hours after the crash, according to police. The legal limit is .08 percent.

"I don’t know what justice is," Lirette’s father said in April 2018 after Adams pleaded guilty. "My daughter’s still not here so justice is in the eye of the beholder. It’s what we agreed upon months ago… it is what it is at this point."