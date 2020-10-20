Driver rescued from fiery car crash in Kenner died hours after accident

Joseph Lewis was pulled out of his vehicle alive after the crash with the help of police and witnesses. His passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

KENNER, La. — Monday, family and friends gathered to celebrate the life of 47-year-old Joseph Lewis, who died hours after being pulled from a fiery wreck in Kenner that had already claimed the life of his passenger.

Lewis was the driver believed to be responsible for a multiple car crash that led to three cars catching on fire under Interstate 10 on Loyola Drive in Kenner last week. The passenger in his car, Charmaine Wallace, died in the initial crash.

Police initially said witnesses saw a car driven by Lewis speeding near the off-ramp before the crash before reportedly losing control of the car, which swerved under the overpass, hitting a pillar and a construction worker's vehicle.

But quickly after the crash, police said Lewis had a seizure disorder and had been forced to seek medical treatment for his ailment in the weeks leading up to the crash. Investigators said a medical condition was being investigated as a possible reason Lewis lost control of the car.

A statement by police Tuesday announced that Lewis had died Friday, hours after the crash, after being taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

