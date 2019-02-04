NEW ORLEANS — I don't have a problem with traffic cameras. I do have a problem with changing the rules without telling anybody.



For years, the city gave drivers some slack before issuing speeding tickets based on traffic cameras. Drivers could go up to 5 miles an hour above the speed limit in school zones, and up to 10 miles an hour above the limit elsewhere, without getting ticketed. Everybody knew the rules.

In February, the city tightened things up, without telling anyone. Now, the Cantrell Administration won't even say how much tighter the rules are being enforced.



This from a mayor who promised to get rid of traffic cameras. Seems as though Mayor Cantrell is the one looking for some slack.