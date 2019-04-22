NEW ORLEANS — It might be called New Orleans City Park, but signs around the grounds say something you might not realize: “The park receives no direct operating support from the city.”

That’s why more and more campaign signs are popping up around New Orleans, urging people to vote yes for a renewal on property taxes that are set to expire in 2021.

Early voting for the proposal began Saturday and will continue until Saturday, April 27.

If the millages are renewed, it would be a historic moment for the park.

“This is the first time in over 160 years that the citizens of New Orleans will have an opportunity to see if they want to support this park,” City Park CEO Bob Becker said in December when the proposal was first put on the ballot for May 4.

Right now, the park gets $2 million a year from the state, but it has to raise the remaining 90 percent of its budget -- $19.5 million -- on its own.

If the ballot measure passes, the park would get another $2 million a year for the next 20 years. This time, it would come from the city.

Becker said the extra money means the park could make repairs before they get out of hand.

“This is a very old park. Most of its infrastructure is more than 80 years old -- roads, sewer, water, drainage, bridges -- and that all has to have a constant capital investment,” he said.

Additionally, the money would go toward extra park police, additional security cameras in the park, upkeep of the Couturie Forest and helping the park store stormwater, instead of letting it collect in the streets.

The property taxes up for renewal were first put in place to help build the Aquarium of the Americas. Now those bonds are paid off, and City Park, NORDC and the Department of Parks and Parkways could be in for an infusion of millions of dollars a year.

Audubon’s proposed adjusted millage would drop from $10.9 million to about $6.5. NORDC’s adjusted millage would see an increase from $4.9 million to $6.5 million, and Parks and Parkways’ funding would be increased from $4.9 million to $6 million.

As part of the proposal, Audubon would add free and discounted days as well as create a partnership with the New Orleans Public Library to check out admission passes.

“So it’s reshuffling the way things are now,” said WWL-TV political analyst and Gambit columnist Clancy DuBos. “Three of the four entities that are going to share this millage are going to see significant increases in their level of local public support.”

DuBos said that if the measure is defeated, property taxes will eventually go down – and other things could rise.

“The grass would go up on the neutral grounds and parks and everywhere else,” he said, alluding to the money agencies like the Department of Parks and Parkways would not get.

The proposal also calls for creating an inter-agency parks and recreation group with a goal of coordination on future capital and programming investments.

"It's going to get them to work together more closely, to do some big planning, big-picture-type planning and sharing equipment and ideas and just sort of working together," he said.

But DuBos said that since Election Day is May 4, turnout could be low since it is during Jazz Fest and is the only measure on the ballot.