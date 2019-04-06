After years of financial problems, East Jefferson Hospital may have found a potential partner.

East Jefferson is moving toward an agreement to have LCMC as its operator, the same group that manages other local hospitals including Children's, UMC and Touro.

The two sides have a memorandum of understanding saying they'll move ahead to work out a final deal, but that could take several months and will be confidential.

"Our highest priority remains our team members, physicians and the patients we serve," East Jeff President and CEO Gerald L Parton said.

Nothing is set in stone and it's unclear what this could mean for the hospital's staff and patients.





