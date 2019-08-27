NEW ORLEANS —

The celebration was on from the moment the East Bank All Stars touched down at Armstrong Airport Monday afternoon.

The team of Jefferson Parish kids became the first from Louisiana to win the Little League World Series on Sunday, winning six straight elimination games after a first-round loss in Pennsylvania to claim the title of world champions.

“Players, coaches, I hope you are ready for a long afternoon,” said Jefferson Parish President Mike Yenni.

From a ceremony full of local officials and fans at the airport, the team was taken to the Jefferson Parish Performing Arts Center, where the welcome home party kept on rocking.

“A lot is going through my mind,” said Eastbank All Star William Andrade. “It’s crazy here. I like it.”

Reece Rousell, who finished the series as the best hitter in Little League World Series history, said he felt surprised by the fanfare.

“I just think it’s crazy that so many people are coming here for us,” said Rousell.

These 12-year-olds played on a world-wide stage, but never lost focus.

“It comes down to 13 players,” said pitcher Egan Prather. “We had 13 kids on our team. We all did our part and that’s what it takes.”

Despite being away from home since late July, the team never looked nervous, never overwhelmed.

“We were a good team. We were all very confident about how good we were going to do,” said Derek Delatte. “We just all worked together.”

The team played like big leaguers throughout it all, even as they lost their first game in Williamsport to Hawaii.

“I enjoyed the sportsmanship and the class they had,” said fan Summer Paul. “Any mistakes that were done, they learned from it.”

The team battled back after the Hawaii loss in true Louisiana fashion. They won six straight by a combined score of 44-8.

“You joked on national television that it was going to take you two years to process this,” asked WWL-TV’s Paul to manager Scott Frazier. "Is that still the case?"

“We got a parade coming up Saturday, we are going to the White House at some point, so it will probably be a little while until I can process it,” said Frazier.

Now back home, the team out of River Ridge is just enjoying their historic accomplishment.

“What are you going to do now?” asked Dudley to shortstop Stan Wiltz.

“I’ve got a lot of homework to catch up on so I guess ill do that,” said Wiltz.

The softball team was also honored at the welcome home party. The team finished the series as national runner ups.

