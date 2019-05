NEW ORLEANS — A fatal motorcycle crash halted eastbound traffic on I-10 at the high-rise for more than an hour, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

The crash occurred mid-afternoon on I-10.

Observers saw a damaged motorcycle. A man has been pronounced dead on the scene.

Traffic was being diverted to Louisa Street and the traffic backup reached the Elysian Fields exit on I-10 and I-610 East.