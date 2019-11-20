NEW ORLEANS — The Orleans Parish School Board voted Tuesday to roll forward millage rates, meaning more money coming from some residents to provide millions of dollars in funding for the school district.

The board’s unanimous vote to roll the millage forward will keep the rate the same as it is now, as opposed to having it “roll back” by default following property value assessments. The most recent assessments happened earlier this year and significantly increased home values for many residents across the city.

Those who had the value of their home increase during the assessments will have to pay more as a result of the roll forward. Those whose assessments did not increase, however, will not experience a pay increase.

School board officials said keeping the rate the same will bring an extra $24.3 dollars annually for the OPSB, translating to a $325 dollar increase per student in Orleans Parish. That increase will bring the total average budget per student to $10,645, NOLA.com reports.

Officials said the move was necessary to “recover from upcoming cuts to state funding.” The board reports that because of the widespread home value increases, the state expected New Orleans to be able to generate more funding on its own.

As a result, the OPSB is expected to loss $9.1 million in withheld funding from the state education budget.

The board voted unanimously to approve the move at a special meeting Tuesday evening. According to NOLA.com, school leaders, parents and students pleaded for more than an hour ahead of the vote that money was needed for services ranging from teacher raises to more mental health specialists on campuses.

“I’m proud of the steps my fellow board members took today to act as champions for our children and schools,” said OPSB Board President John A. Brown in a prepared statement. “As we heard from our many educators, parents, home owners and fellow citizens earlier, these funds are badly needed."

Board officials said the funding will go toward “critical enhancements including increasing employee salaries, benefits and incentives so schools can compete to hire and retain the best educators. Additionally the funds will provide for the purchase of schoolbooks and other supplies, and enable more enrichment programming to be offered.”

