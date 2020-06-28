x
5 schools; $20M grant to design 3D printing materials; teach

The board says new materials are needed to produce metal and plastic products with fewer defects and longer life.

BATON ROUGE, La. — Five universities in Louisiana have a $20 million, five-year federal grant to design complex alloys and polymers for 3D printing and to build a sustainable research and education program in that area. 

The state Board of Regents says in a news release that the new Louisiana Material Design Alliance includes Louisiana State University, Louisiana Tech, Tulane University, Southern University and the University of Louisiana-Lafayette. 

