Archdiocese closing 3 Catholic schools in New Orleans, Jefferson Parish

NEW ORLEANS — Three Catholics schools will close at the end of this school year.

The Archdiocese of New Orleans announced Friday that St. Mary Magdalen in Metairie, St. Rita in New Orleans and St. Rosalie in Harvey will close after the 2021-22 school year.

“These very difficult decisions were made after prayerful discernment and with the support of Archbishop Gregory Aymond, school leadership and pastors,” Superintendent of Catholic Schools Dr. RaeNell Houston said.

The Archdiocese is closing the schools due to steady declines in enrollment and concerns about the schools’ longterm financial stability, according to Houston. Each school has less than 200 students enrolled.

In total, 544 students and 68 faculty members will be affected. “School information nights” will be held by the Archdiocese to help students and their families find new schools and job fairs will be held to help teachers who will lose their jobs find work.

“Our prayers are with all the families and parish communities affected by these closures,” Houston said. “We know the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and Hurricane Ida have created new and unique stress on our community and that this could be another cause for anxiety. We understand that change is difficult and stand ready to assist our Catholic school families and our dedicated faculty and staff in any way that we can during the transition."