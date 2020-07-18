x
education

Baton Rouge high school gets new name amid racism outcries

Credit: AP
In this photo taken Tuesday, May 21, 2019, 11th grade students learn about the D-Day invasion at Normandy during an advanced placement history class at Crossroads FLEX school in Cary, N.C. Its 75th anniversary brings extra classroom attention to D-Day, which has waned as a topic that’s emphasized in schools across the world. In a North Carolina classroom, students learn about spies, the deadly military practice before D-Day and a general who kept his plans "on the down low." (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

BATON ROUGE, La. — A Louisiana high school that bears the name of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee is getting a new name. 

The East Baton Rouge Parish School Board agreed Thursday, on an 8-1 vote, to rename Lee High School to Liberty High School in response to years of outcry over the former name and recent protests against racism and police brutality. 

Board member Tramelle Howard cast the lone vote against but didn’t say why, The Advocate reported. 

Opponents of the Lee name said it was inappropriate for a school that is 80% Black to be named after a Confederate leader and slave owner.   

