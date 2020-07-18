Baton Rouge high school gets new name amid racism outcries

Board member Tramelle Howard cast the lone vote against but didn’t say why, The Advocate reported.

BATON ROUGE, La. — A Louisiana high school that bears the name of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee is getting a new name.

The East Baton Rouge Parish School Board agreed Thursday, on an 8-1 vote, to rename Lee High School to Liberty High School in response to years of outcry over the former name and recent protests against racism and police brutality.

Board member Tramelle Howard cast the lone vote against but didn’t say why, The Advocate reported.

Opponents of the Lee name said it was inappropriate for a school that is 80% Black to be named after a Confederate leader and slave owner.

