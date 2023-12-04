Battle over book bans in Louisiana libraries ramps up in legislatures

Parishes are getting into heated arguments over the discussion to ban books in libraries, which some argue is a targeted attack towards the LGBTQ+ community.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISIANA, USA — The 2023 legislative session just recently began but we’re already seeing some heated discussions regarding some bills, specifically the book targeting access to certain library books.

The bill would restrict access to certain materials in public libraries that contain “sexually explicit content.”

Attorney General Jeff Landry authored the “Protecting innocence report,” which inspired one of the book bills. In the past AG Landry has said “Nowhere in this report do we call for the censoring or banning of books.”

But, opponents of the bill like State Representative Mandie Landry disagrees, adding it’s going to add to even more censorship.

“This is clearly a censorship issue and that’s where it’s headed if they, they bring certain culture warriors, if they can succeed in censoring and removing very wholesome educational books then what’s next? Are they starting to go down a path of censoring speech? I think so,” Mandie Landry said.

Mandie Landry believes it isn’t even an issue that should be taken up in the first place.

“I’m not worried about children at the library accessing pornographic material. I want them to go there if they’re going [to the library] they’re going with a parent or guardian or teacher anyway. I think this isn’t something to worry about it’s to rile people up,” she says. “I think it’s getting too granular because it’s not an issue it’s a made-up issue so hopefully it won’t make it out of committee.”

Even if it doesn’t make it out of committee, some Louisianans may still not be able to check out certain books as the issue is also being taken up in parishes. Most recently it’s landed in Jefferson Parish, where at least 9 titles are being challenged. A similar argument has been made in St. Tammany Parish.

A St. Tammany resident and advocate, Jeremy Thompson is working hard to fight against it, but believes it’s a much bigger issue that isn’t necessarily about the library.

“The library is not the issue the library is the forum for another culture war but it’s another example for looking for an entry point where one side of the issue can take ground,” Thompson says.

They also believe lawmakers won’t just stop at books, but instead use this as a step to attacking minorities like the LGBTQ community.

With the legislative session only starting this week, that argument is still up for debate.