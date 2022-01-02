Bomb threat reported at Xavier University

Xavier University received a bomb threat early Tuesday morning, according to school officials.
The university said that they are coordinating with law enforcement.
Xavier's campus will remain remote until 12 p.m. on Tuesday. Residential students have been asked to stay in their rooms until further notice.
At least six historically Black universities in five states and the District of Columbia responded to bomb threats Monday, with many of them locking down their campuses. In warnings to students, school officials say some of the threats were directed at academic buildings.