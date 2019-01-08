NEW ORLEANS — Parents are making the mad dash to get school supplies before classes start and among the dozens of backpacks available, they're noticing a few that also serve as body armor.

Large retail stores in southeast Louisiana have stocked up on bulletproof backpacks.

"Nowadays everyone has to be prepared," said Stern Douglas, who has young grandchildren.

Guard-Dog Security has two bulletproof backpack options at several New Orleans area Office Depot and Office Max locations.

"My grand-kids are going to school. I'd much rather them have something that may protect them than not," Douglas said. "It gives you that peace of mind."

Bulletproof backpacks are becoming more widely available. Two sold locally cost $179.99 and $204.99.

"I think it's great that somebody invented that and made it possible to have that, but I don't know, I wouldn't purchase it," said incoming high school senior, Sophia Boehm.

Some worry the backpacks could give a false sense of security. While they protect against handguns, they reportedly wont stop a rifle, like an AR-15 which was used in the Parkland school shooting.

Before last year, these backpacks weren't even an option since body armor was prohibited at Louisiana public schools. A year ago, the governor signed a bill to change that.

Now, most school districts including Orleans and St. Tammany parishes allow them. Some still prohibit them, like in Jefferson Parish, where Sixth graders to high school seniors must have a mesh or clear backpack.