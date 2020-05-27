Chalmette High seniors graduate in virtual ceremony, leaving many unsatisfied

During filming Friday, a small group of students were able to participate in an in-person ceremony, drawing criticism from parents.

CHALMETTE, La. — It’s not the graduation anyone at Chalmette High School wanted, but after weeks of planning, a virtual ceremony, stripped of tradition, became the best option.

“The part that they did for all the students, that was fine. That’s what they had to do, that was their course of action,” said Stacey Arabie, whose daughter graduated Friday.

During filming Friday however, a select group of students sat on stage, for a bit of tradition, none of the other more than 500 seniors got the chance to do. Pictures posted on social media seem to show those students tossing their caps, which then drew criticism. They also got to sing the school’s alma mater. Those students on stage were honor graduates and class officers, along with school board members. They’re the same people who would have been on stage during a normal graduation.

“I was upset and then I truly couldn’t believe that the school would do something like that to the rest of the graduating class because it was so unfair,” said Ava Arabie, who graduated just hours before it happened.

Like most of her classmates, Ava was only allowed to walk across the stage with six members of her family in the audience. For her mom, who got to toss her cap during high school, she says that tradition is important.

“Walking across the stage by yourself is fine, but to have a group together and toss your cap, that’s really what closes it in my opinion,” said Stacey Arabie.

“We tried to present, the best way we could, a graduation that befits Chalmette High School for the students who deserve it,” said Chalmette principal Wayne Warner. “I’m sorry there were some people who agree with the way we did it.”

Principal Warner says those students didn’t ask for, nor were given, any special treatment and would have been celebrated under normal circumstances.

“The kids who threw the hats happened to be the top honor graduates of the class and the officers. Those would be logical people to represent the entire school for graduation,” said Warner. “I don’t see what the problem is with that.”

Ava and her mom say they understand what the school was trying to do and aren’t upset with the students who were on the stage. They just wish the school would have allowed every student an opportunity to toss their high school career in the air.

“The only thing they did was give us a group of students to blame for their mistake at this point,” said Ava Arabie.

