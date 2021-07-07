Delgado returning to in-person classes in the Fall

The college will provide a 15% discount on tuition to any student registering on the City Park Campus during special registration events scheduled on July 10.

NEW ORLEANS — Students at Delgado Community College can return to in person classes starting in the Fall semester.

According to the college, the change comes after the ease of public health restrictions related to the coronavirus.

Delgado chancellor, Larissa Littleton-Steib, said that online and virtual classes will continue to be offered as well.

“Delgado Community College recognizes that many students continue to be concerned about their health and safety as the COVID-19 pandemic wanes," Littleton-Steib said. "We urge them to get the free vaccination as soon as possible and to continue practicing safe social interaction and taking the basic precautions of washing hands frequently and wearing face coverings—for an extra measure of protection from the coronavirus."

Delgado is currently registering students for the fall semester at its seven locations, City Park, West Bank (Algiers), Sidney Collier, Charity School of Nursing and Maritime and Industrial Training Center locations in New Orleans, the River City Site in Avondale and the Jefferson Site in Metairie, with classes starting on Aug. 14.