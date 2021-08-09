Dillard University president Dr. Walter Kimbrough stepping down in 2022

Board chairman Michael D. Jones called Kimbrough an innovative leader who made an incredibly impact on the university.

NEW ORLEANS — The coming school year will be Dr. Walter Kimbrough's last as president of Dillard University.

Kimbrough announced that he's stepping down after the 2021-22 school year, his tenth as University President.

"Dillard University and New Orleans have been awesome for our family, and we are thankful for the love and support. But it is time for a new challenge where my gifts and graces match the needs of an institution at this point in their history, and Dillard is ready for someone new to do likewise," Kimbrough said.

"“His commitment to our mission has resulted in significant growth financially, academically, and in the community. I am excited about Dillard’s future as we enter this next era of leadership," Jones said.

Kimbrough began his tenure of the historically Black college in 2011. Before that, he served as president of Philander Smith College in Little Rock, Arkansas, for seven years.