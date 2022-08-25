Superintendent now knows source of shooting map mistakenly shown to 2nd graders

The map, depicting a 1964 massacre that killed 10 in a German school, was mistakenly shown to 2nd graders.

NOLA.com reported on Wednesday that St. Tammany Parish school board officials have confirmed reports that a map of a school shooter's path was mistakenly shown to at least one second grade class on Monday.

The graphic shows a red line tracing where much of the violence took place at an school in Germany in 1964, including two classrooms labeled with the names of teachers that were killed.

Eight elementary school students and two teachers were killed in the massacre.

According to a statement from school board member Michael Nation, Superintendent Frank Jabbia now knows how this happened.

"The teacher who discovered this egregious error is to be commended for shielding his or her students from the map and for reporting the problem to administrators,” Nation said. “The superintendent briefed all School Board members when the issue came to light and has determined the source of the error, and I'm confident he will continue to pursue the matter appropriately."

Nation did not add any specific details as to what Jabbia knows or how he drew his conclusions.

Meredith Mendez a spokesperson for the St. Tammany Parish school district said that the presentation with the image was part of was not part of the Louisiana Department of Education-adopted curriculum.

Once central office officials were made aware of the incident, they removed the slide and notified teachers and principals. Officials also reached out to all of the curriculum specialists, asking for a comprehensive review of posted materials, Mendez said.