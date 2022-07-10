Gentilly schoolkids learn about water conservation, infrastructure through fun and games

“It actually gives them that opportunity to make that real-world connection. It inspires them. It motivates them, and it encourages them to learn a lot more.”

NEW ORLEANS — Children at a Gentilly school got a special treat Friday.

They spent the day outside of the classroom, learning how infrastructure works. And that led to some unusual lesson plans.

One of the best ways to learn is to have fun while doing it. And what can be more fun than throwing interesting-looking bean bags into the bathroom bowl?

“Yes very much, very a lot of fun. I love having fun,” Good Shepherd student Jayze Revenue Davis said.

The game may not make sense at first sight, but children at the Good Shepherd School Elementary were chosen for the Waterpalooza.

It's the community educational outreach arm of people across the country, in town for the annual convention, who take every flush seriously.



“So, this year about 20,000 water professionals are gathering to share ideas, talk about different innovations in the industry, and collaborate, and just make sure we can keep our systems clean,” Stephanie Schramm of the Water Environment Federation said.



She is talking about systems like sewerage, wastewater, and drinking water, as well as environmental systems, like flooding, saltwater intrusion, and cleanliness.



“It actually gives them that opportunity to make that real-world connection. It inspires them. It motivates them, and it encourages them to learn a lot more,” Dr. Dionne Nichols, Chief Academic Officer at Good Shepherd School, said.



“Water, it gives us hydration. It keeps diseases away from us,” said Davis.

“I'm learning that you're not supposed to dump dirty things into water. I'm learning that grease is bad for water,” student Cherie Herbert said.

That sounds like a lesson for some grownups too.



“When you leave oil everywhere, then it makes like fishes, and those die,” student Dash Picard said.

“If you want to take your dog, and he wants to poop, you have to pick it up, not leave it down on the ground, because it can go into the water,” Picard added.

And that'll make the neighbors aggravated too.

They learned that only the three P's should be flushed: paper, and you can guess the other two.

Most have heard, at some time, you're not supposed to flush old medications, flush even flushable wipes, feminine products, diapers, or cardboard, but did you know that you're never supposed to flush hair, Q-tips, or fingernail clippings?

Well, now you know.