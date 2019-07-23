HARVEY, La. — Four Helen Cox High School administrators, including the principal, have been placed on leave for grade fixing, according to Jefferson Parish School Board officials.

Officials said an internal investigation into the administration uncovered "records fraud" that affected five students in this past year's graduating class.

According to The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate, an internal complaint was made to the school district in June which launched the investigation. It was found that five students nearing graduation had been failing classes like "chemistry, environmental sciences, business, English, biology and civics," respectively.

Administrators changed those failing grades in their records to allow those students to graduate, the investigation found.

The investigation also found excused absences for 24 others students had not been properly submitted, affecting their school records as well.

Jefferson Parirsh Schools Superintendent Cade Brumley released a statement Monday apologizing to the students and families impacted by the fraud.

“We are sorry that this happened to our families. Our system is only as strong as our academic integrity, and we have little tolerance for these types of actions. Improving student outcomes is our top priority, and that can only be accomplished in an environment of trust, honesty, and respect among our students, families, and educators,” Brumley said.

After the findings, officials said all five affected graduating students had been given a proficiency exam to re-certify their diplomas, which they all passed.

Documentations for the students with absences was also sorted out after the investigation, officials said.

All but two of those 24 students had their absences validated, and those who could not give documentation will have the opportunity to make-up time to validate their diplomas.

The findings from the investigation was self-reported to the Louisiana Department of Education and the Louisiana High School Athletic Association, officials said.

Brandon Van Vleck, an assistant principal at Helen Cox High, was appointed as acting principal after the current principal was placed on leave.

No further information was immediately available about the administrative leave or next steps for the principal and three others administrators.

The findings come after WWL-TV and the Lens' ongoing investigations this year into grade fixing in New Orleans

