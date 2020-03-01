MONROE, La. — Grambling State University has reached an early admissions agreement with an osteopathic medical school that's starting up classes in July at a private campus on the grounds of another public university.

Medical school dean Dr. Ray Morrison says the Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine is working toward similar agreements with other schools.

Grambling's agreement allows admission for five Grambling sophomores a year to the private college at the University of Louisiana at Monroe.

Morrison expects to have about 150 students in the first class to report to Monroe.

The college also has campuses in Alabama, Virginia and South Carolina.

More Stories:

RELATED: Funeral for mother and son killed in Louisiana plane crash

RELATED: Louisiana governor announces state education board members

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.