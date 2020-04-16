HARVEY, La. — The Jefferson Parish Public School system has pushed back its graduation ceremonies because of the coronavirus pandemic.

14 of the district's 15 high schools now have commencements scheduled for the second week of July, school officials said in a statement Thursday. It comes the day after state education leaders officially ordered schools closed for the remainder of the academic school year.

Commencements were originally scheduled from May 9 - May 17.

Officials said they aim for the postponements to give graduating seniors an "appropriate celebration" as the country responds to the COVID-19 pandemic, which as of Thursday has killed more than 1,100 people in Louisiana, according to the health department.

“Senior year is one of the most memorable times of our kids’ lives, and the pinnacle of this time is the commencement ceremony,” said JP Schools Superintendent Cade Brumley. “We’re doing everything in our power to make this moment special for the Class of 2020. Our seniors deserve a traditional graduation and I want to do all we can to make that possible.“

SEE: 'None of it is ideal, but it is necessary': Students will finish the school year from home

From July 6-9, most graduating classes will celebrate their commencements at the Pontchartrain Center in Kenner. Grand Isle School's ceremony will be in the school's gymnasium on July 10 and JCFA Charter will hold its graduation on July 14 at La Maison Creole in Harvey.

Discovery Charter High in Kenner has not yet released its graduation plans.

If those dates are not possible because of the pandemic, schools will instead have virtual graduations in mid-July, officials said.

JP Schools officials said commencements will have social distancing measures in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including limited speeches and performances. Invitations will be limited as well. Recordings of the ceremonies will be available online for those unable to attend.

Diplomas will be distributed at individual schools in late May, with school leaders organizing with parents to do so.

Jefferson Parish has the largest public school system in the state, with over 82 schools, 50,000 students and 7,000 employees.

See the JP Schools' full graduation schedule below:

July 6 Graduations at the Pontchartrain Center

Riverdale High: 9:30 a.m.

Haynes Academy: 2 p.m.

East Jefferson High: 6 p.m.

July 7 Graduations at the Pontchartrain Center

West Jefferson High: 9:30 a.m.

Thomas Jefferson Academy: 2 p.m.

Grace King High: 6 p.m.

July 8 Graduations at the Pontchartrain Center

Higgins High: 9:30 a.m.

Patrick Taylor Academy: 2 p.m.

Helen Cox High: 6 p.m.

July 9 Graduations at the Pontchartrain Center

John Ehret High: 9:30 a.m.

Fisher Middle-High: 2 p.m.

Bonnabel High: 6 p.m.

July 10 Graduation at Grand Isle School

Grand Isle School: 12 p.m.

July 14 Graduation at La Maison Creole

JCFA Charter: 6:30 p.m.

TBD

Kenner Discovery Charter High

