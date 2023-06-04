JP students, teachers worry ESL students will be hurt the most by school closures

Many are concerned about the impacts this decision will have on the those who speak English as a second language.

Example video title will go here for this video

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — After a two-to-seven vote by the Jefferson Parish School Board to close several schools across the parish at the end of this school year, many people are concerned about the impacts this decision will have on the those who speak English as a second language.

It was a Hispanic representative from Grace King High School who really got the crowd fired up.

"How will you ensure the parents that their children will be getting the education they need, even though they don't understand the language?" she asked, standing at the podium Wednesday.

Her plea's were similar to many others that night, all of them fighting for minority groups across the parish.

"I just want to start off by saying Grace King is one of the most diverse schools in Jefferson Parish," another Grace King High School student said.

According to 2022 Census data, in Jefferson Parish; 15.3% of the population is Hispanic or Latino. 4.5% are Asian. 1.9% are two or more races.

No translator was at the school board meeting, where board members voted to consolidate seven schools, relocate two, create one new PK-8 school and build two new campuses.

One community member calling out the board saying, "Why are y'all guys only talking in English, anyways? I am here translating for a family member."

Jefferson Parish School Board President Ralph Brandt says he doesn't agree with the community, saying the decision does consider minority students.

"The Jefferson Parish school system is the most diverse school system in the state of Louisiana," Brandt said. "It's not just the Spanish community and African American community, we have I think 40 something different languages within the students in our system. We're aware of all that and we take all that into account."

A Grace King High School teacher said Wednesday night said that the school's demographics are unique, with a majority of Hispanic students and the largest ESL population in the state. "I am concerned our (ESL students) will not receive the same language supports at their new schools. Grace King has a reputation for accommodating (ESL students)."

The plan will go into effect at the end of this school year and will impact 13% of the districts, nearly 47,000 students.