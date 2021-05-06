JPPSS to start a virtual-only high school

“Students who should apply for this virtual high school would be students who are self-motivated, who have good self-discipline, and really thrive in an environment"

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Jefferson Parish Public Schools are taking applications for a brand new, entirely virtual public high school for the 2021-2022 school year.

After the pandemic gave school districts and students a crash course in virtual learning this past year, the district decided to use the skills and technology to cater to more students’ needs.

“There’s no turning back to exactly the way that things were before. Because we’ve just gained so much. So now that we have this technology, we have this experience of virtual learning, we want to create this whole new virtual school that takes advantage of all that,” said Jefferson Parish Public Schools spokesperson Vicki Bristol.

Any student across the parish, who will be in grades nine through twelve next year, can apply to attend Jefferson Virtual High School.

The school will not include any extracurricular activities or athletics.

It will have dedicated virtual-only teachers and students will be provided with a laptop by the district. They just need their own at-home WiFi.

“Students who should apply for this virtual high school would be students who are self-motivated, who have good self-discipline, and really thrive in an environment where they can be a bit more flexible and have a bit more control over their coursework,” said Bristol.

Online-only public schools in Louisiana do already exist. However, Jefferson could be the first traditional school district in our region to create a permanent digital classroom.

The Louisiana Federation of Teachers tells us it is not aware of any other schools in the state starting similar programs. LFT also said it supports the innovation, but some details need to be ironed out, like how teachers will be selected or if JP Schools plans to expand down the road.

“Our virtual teachers will be mixing a bit of online education models with traditional classroom methods, and so there will be opportunities for interaction with your classmates, but in a virtual space,” said Bristol.