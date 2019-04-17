NEW ORLEANS — A local K-8 charter school has cancelled classes for Wednesday after it received a "serious" threat against its students, school officials announced Tuesday night.

Lafayette Academy Charter School officials said they are working closely with the NOPD and other law enforcement agencies to investigate a threat of gun violence they received on Tuesday, apparently aimed at some middle school students.

The threat apparently came in during school hours Tuesday and related to an act of violence in school the next day.

Out of an abundance of caution, officials said, Lafayette Academy will close both its Dunbar and Kerlerec Street locations, located in the Marlyville/Fontaineblue and Hollygrove neighborhoods, respectively, on Wednesday.

The NOPD is leading the investigation into the threat, and said more details will become available at a later time.

Academy officials said a message on their broadcast system will be sent out to parents, notifying them of the closure.

It's unclear if classes will resume on Thursday.