Leo Kerner opens doors after two-year closure due to Hurricane Ida

Some kids in Jefferson Parish are back in the class room Monday kicking off the new school year. It's a very special day for students at Leo Kerner Elementary.

LAFITTE, La. — The first day of classes for the 2023-2024 school year at Leo Kerner Elementary in Lafitte was an emotional one.

Tammy Helmer, the school sectary said, "We just don't know how to act! We just want to jump up and down and say we're here!

It's the first time Helmer, students, faculty, and staff were able to be back on campus after Hurricane Ida damaged their facility. From the new floors and furniture to the fresh coat of paint on the walls, teachers like Anna Russell said they are excited to be back.

"It looks wonderful today! It's a big improvement," said Russell. "

After two years of renovations and sharing learning spaces at other schools, Russell is back in her original classroom. The same one she has been in for the past 7 years.

Russell said, "It's a fresh start being back in my little classroom. We're not double housed with another school. We have our own personal spaces. I think that's really exciting and always a new group of children!"

Ladonna Despaux the school's principal, has been in education for over two decades. she was appointed to lead the school last summer in the middle of renovations. Walking through the halls she said if you look closely, you can see how high the water was in the building.

"You can see the distinction between where the water hit and where the water did not hit," Despaux said.

With faculty welcomed in the building last week, she said it has been a quick turnaround.

"It's just been exhilarating this past week having our staff back on campus having, so many teams back on campus getting things ready working literally day and a night to make this moment happen," Despaux said.

While there is still some work that needs to be done, Dr. James Gray the Superintendent for Jefferson Parish Schools said they are only minor things that need to be completed.

"We have a lot of small knickknacks that have to be taken care of. We are working with contractors. They are here every weekend working and the planning staff has done an amazing job on their part," Dr. Gray said.

Either way, these gator bucks are happy to be back where they belong.

Helmer said, "This means so much to us, the people on the bayou deserve this you know it's time for us to be home."

Leo Kerner Middle and High School students are currently at a temporary campus in Morrero.