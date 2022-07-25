LIST: Here's when local students will return to school

Heres is when local students will return to school

NEW ORLEANS — Summer break is coming to an end for area students.

Here is of list of when will return to school:

Lafourche Parish Public Schools - Aug. 5

Terrebonne Public Schools - Aug. 9

St. Charles Parish Public Schools - Staggered return Aug. 8 K-12 students with last names A - K Aug. 9 K-12 students with last names L - Z

St. John Parish Public Schools Aug. 8

St. James Parish Public Schools Aug. 4

St. Bernard Parish Public Schools Aug. 5

Plaquemines Parish Public Schools Aug. 8

Tanigpahoa Parish Public Schools Aug. 11

St. Tammany Parish Public Schools - Staggered return Aug. 8 : Pre K-12 students with last names A-H Aug. 9 : Pre K-12 students with last names I-Q Aug. 10 : Pre K-12 students with last names R-Z

