Education

LIST: Here's when local students will return to school

Heres is when local students will return to school
Credit: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS — Summer break is coming to an end for area students.

Here is of list of when will return to school:

  • Lafourche Parish Public Schools - Aug. 5
  • Terrebonne Public Schools - Aug. 9
  • St. Charles Parish Public Schools - Staggered return 
    • Aug. 8 K-12 students with last names A - K
    • Aug. 9  K-12 students with last names L - Z 
  • St. John Parish Public Schools Aug. 8
  • St. James Parish Public Schools Aug. 4
  • St. Bernard Parish Public Schools Aug. 5
  • Plaquemines Parish Public Schools Aug. 8
  • Tanigpahoa Parish Public Schools Aug. 11
  • St. Tammany Parish Public Schools - Staggered return
    • Aug. 8: Pre K-12 students with last names A-H
    • Aug. 9: Pre K-12 students with last names I-Q
    • Aug. 10: Pre K-12 students with last names R-Z

   

