LIST: Here's when local students will return to school

NEW ORLEANS — Summer break is coming to an end for area students.
Here is of list of when will return to school:
- Lafourche Parish Public Schools - Aug. 5
- Terrebonne Public Schools - Aug. 9
- St. Charles Parish Public Schools - Staggered return
- Aug. 8 K-12 students with last names A - K
- Aug. 9 K-12 students with last names L - Z
- St. John Parish Public Schools Aug. 8
- St. James Parish Public Schools Aug. 4
- St. Bernard Parish Public Schools Aug. 5
- Plaquemines Parish Public Schools Aug. 8
- Tanigpahoa Parish Public Schools Aug. 11
- St. Tammany Parish Public Schools - Staggered return
- Aug. 8: Pre K-12 students with last names A-H
- Aug. 9: Pre K-12 students with last names I-Q
- Aug. 10: Pre K-12 students with last names R-Z
