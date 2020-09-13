List: School Closures parish-by-parish

Here is a parish-by-parish list of what we have so far. If you know of a school closure that you don't see on here, you can email webteam@wwltv.com.

LOUISIANA, USA — Tropical Storm Sally is expected to bring heavy rain, flash flooding, and an “extremely dangerous” storm surge across portions of the Central Gulf Coast from Monday through the middle of the week.

The National Hurricane Center says Sally is expected to strengthen to a Category 2 hurricane before making landfall. Hurricane conditions are expected by early Tuesday from Grand Isle, Louisiana to Ocean Springs, Mississippi, including the metropolitan New Orleans area.

Preparations should be rushed to completion in those areas ahead of landfall.

Here is a parish-by-parish list of what we have so far. If you know of a school closure that you don't see on here, you can email pressrelease@wwltv.com from a verified school email address.

Lafourche Parish

All Lafourche Parish schools will be closed Monday and Tuesday because of Sally. All employees will work remotely for those days, and virtual learning will be offered to all LPSD students to the best of the school district's ability. However, if teachers experience power outages, all virtual activities will be canceled. Also, any student that is unable to complete the assignments will be excused and allowed to make up any missed work. A decision will be made later concerning the remainder of the week.

Jefferson Parish

All Jefferson Parish public schools will be closed Monday and Tuesday, as well as administrative buildings. All school and district activities are canceled during the two-day period and will be rescheduled.

Concordia Lutheran School will be closed Monday. Closure decisions will be made daily by school administrators.

JCFA East will be closed Tuesday and will ask students to work virtually on Wednesday.

JCFA West will be closed Tuesday and will ask students to work virtually on Wednesday.

Orleans Parish

Officials haven't declared school closures in this parish yet. Stay tuned for updates.

St. Tammany Parish

Officials haven't declared school closures in this parish yet. Stay tuned for updates.

Plaquemines Parish

All schools within the Plaquemines Parish School Board will be closed on Monday and.Notification of the school reopening date will be released at a later time.

Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Belle Chasse will be closed Monday and Tuesday. Reopening information will be announced at a later date

St. Bernard Parish

St. Bernard Parish Public School System schools and offices will be closed Monday. This closure includes students currently enrolled in our virtual learning program. Further updates will be provided on St. Bernard social media accounts and websites.

Nunez Community College will close Monday, Sept. 14 in anticipation of Tropical Storm Sally. Available classes will be offered virtually. Updates for Sept. 15 and beyond will be posted to Nunez.edu and all Nunez social media accounts.

Our Lady of Prompt Succor in Chalmette will be closed Monday and Tuesday. Reopening information will be announced at a later date.

More Stories:

► Track the tropics, live updates from Your Local Weather Experts delivered directly to you throughout hurricane season by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.