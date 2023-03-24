UNO, 4 other Louisiana college's internet systems possibly compromised

Campus internet, Wi-Fi, UNO email, Moodle, Workday, and PeopleSoft are down on UNO's campus.

NEW ORLEANS — The University of New Orleans says they detected an indicator of compromise that prompted them to shut down the campus internet system to operationalize security features on Friday.

LSU Agricultural Center, Nunez Community College, River Parishes Community College, and Southern University at Shreveport are doing the same.

UNO says they are working with the Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness and Louisiana State Police to address the threat.

Campus internet, Wi-Fi, UNO email, Moodle, Workday, and PeopleSoft are down on UNO's campus.

UNO students, faculty, and staff can check for updates on UNOS social media platforms or receive updates through Privateers Alerts.

The University has detected an indicator of compromise, prompting us to proactively bring down our campus internet system to operationalize security features. A total of five colleges and universities are conducting similar activities: UNO, LSU Agricultural Center, Nunez (Cont.) pic.twitter.com/Z9RO30ANZp — University of New Orleans (@UofNO) March 24, 2023